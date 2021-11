SNY

In this SNY NFL Insider Report presented by Verizon, Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the New York Giants lack of moves at the 2021 NFL trade deadline, saying that there was interest in Darius Slayton and Evan Engram but New York didn't feel the need to move them. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.