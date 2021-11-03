Can Jets QB Mike White pull off another win over the Colts? | What are the Odds?

SNY

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano joins Eamon McAnaney on SportsNite to talk about the New York Jets stunning win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They discuss the Jets game plan for QB Mike White, who seemed to make better use of the play calls. Whether White's emergence complicates the quarterback picture for the Jets in the near future, though Ralph doesn't see a controversy just yet, it definitely makes things interesting in the short term. Finally, the latest on who the Jets are looking to move at the trade deadline. The sense is that Marcus Maye is going to stay but that they will get calls on Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder.