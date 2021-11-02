New York Jets and Giants Post Trade Deadline Analysis | The Tailgate | SNY
Join Michelle Margaux, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers and SNY Jets Analyst Leger Douzable in a special live edition of The Tailgate presented by Verizon as they look at the New York Jets' small move and New York Giants lack of moves at the NFL Trade Deadline. The crew will also look ahead to the Jets Thursday night matchup with the Colts.