Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson's return: 'We'll address it when we cross that bridge'

Associated Press

Not even the most optimistic New York Jets fans could have predicted Mike White having the game of a lifetime — in his first NFL start. "That was a moment to remember — for him, for the fans, for our football team,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said Monday. White had the fans chanting his name at MetLife Stadium, and he said he had more than 300 texts, including several from Wilson — who was so excited he was texting during the game and was the first to greet him in the tunnel after the win.