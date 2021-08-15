After 11 years and 228 events, O'Toole wins maiden LPGA title

Ryann O'Toole captured her first LPGA title on Sunday at the 228th attempt and after 11 years on tour with a three-shot victory at the Women's Scottish Open.

The 34-year-old American shot a bogey-free round of 64 to be 17 under par for the tournament.

"I've been working my whole life for this and dreaming about it since I was a kid. I feel like it's been ten years now, wondering when is it going to happen and I just feel like this year's been very much kind of aligning and things are falling together," she said.

"I still feel like I'm in shock and the tears are going to come later when things die down.

"The hours and grind and heartache this sport brings, the constant travel, for this moment, I hope it only happens again and again."

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul and Lydia Ko of New Zealand shared second place, three shots behind.

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand was a shot further back.

