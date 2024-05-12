11 Wildcats football and track stars sign letters of intent

May 11—The Palestine Wildcats saw 11 of their soon to be graduates make their commitments known on Thursday, as the group all signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic and academic journeys.

Two Wildcats will be traveling far away from home, as linebacker Kendrick Calhoun and running back Elijah Walker will head to Worthington, Minnesota to play in the blue and black of the Minnesota West Bluejays. Calhoun, a versatile defender who recorded over 70 tackles this season, and Walker, who holds top-10 spots in career yardage and touchdowns for the Wildcats, will be able to establish themselves as stand out prospects in the JUCO game, and should have larger colleges clambering for them in the next two years.

The remaining nine will have a solid support group going into their college years, as they all will be headed to Waxahachie to continue their careers as Southwestern Assemblies of God University Lions.

The lone LadyCat of the day to sign, Jaylah Spurlock, is headed to SAGU for track. Spurlock is a track standout for the LadyCats, and recently took home a fourth place finish at 4A Region 3 meet.

Football standouts K'Mari Gipson, Le'Tydric Brown, Ti'Darion Crawford, Reese Hargers, Nick Hendricks, Jerrell Ragland and Jordan Walker will all be joining the Lions football team. Combined with Cayuga's Landon Henry, Anderson County will be represented on the Lions roster.

Finally, track specialist Ja'Ron Johnson will also be headed to SAGU, and will join the Lions track and field team. Johnson was one fourth of the Wildcats' record setting 4x200-meter relay team, who recorded a time of 1 minute, 26.13 seconds. Johnson will also see a few familiar faces at practice, as Crawford, Hargers, Hendricks, Ragland and Walker will also be running track as well as playing football for the Lions.