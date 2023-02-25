10 mind-boggling stats from Kings' historic double-OT win vs Clippers

Angelina Martin
·2 min read

The Kings and Los Angeles Clippers gave the NBA world a taste of the fast-approaching playoffs Friday night with a game for the ages.

Sacramento's 176-175 double-overtime victory at Crypto.com Arena made history in a multitude of ways, and perhaps proved the Kings are who they say they are to the Western Conference once and for all.

Now that the dust has settled, here are 10 of the wildest statistics from the epic clash:

Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox and NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk combined for 87 points alone:

The matchup between the Kings and Clippers, Nos. 3 and 5 in the West, respectively, exceeded expectations that already were high. And the wild numbers don't stop there.

Fox's five steals against Los Angeles made him just the 12th NBA player since 1973-74 with 40 points, 10 assists and five steals in a game, and the first to do so since James Harden on March 15, per the Kings.

RELATED: Fox ponders Vezenkov addition as Kings scout EuroLeague superstar

Fox and Monk also became the first set of Kings teammates in franchise history to each score 40-plus points in the same game and are the second pair of teammates to do so this season, joining Cleveland's Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell (Oct. 28).

As Sacramento looks to finish its remaining 23 regular-season games on a strong note, Friday's historic win should serve as the perfect catalyst.

