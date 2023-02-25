10 mind-boggling stats from Kings' historic double-OT win vs Clippers

10 mind-boggling stats from Kings' historic win over Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings and Los Angeles Clippers gave the NBA world a taste of the fast-approaching playoffs Friday night with a game for the ages.

Sacramento's 176-175 double-overtime victory at Crypto.com Arena made history in a multitude of ways, and perhaps proved the Kings are who they say they are to the Western Conference once and for all.

Now that the dust has settled, here are 10 of the wildest statistics from the epic clash:

The Nets scored 87 points tonight.



The Kings scored 89 more points than that. pic.twitter.com/iRilZmQcp5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

No team has scored 155+ points in a game this season.



Tonight, the Kings and Clippers passed that in the SAME game. pic.twitter.com/jqnVFboBLm — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox and NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk combined for 87 points alone:

The Kentucky Boys put the Kings on their back ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/ai5ZkEyE67 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 25, 2023

With 45 points, Malik Monk tied Kevin Martin for the second most points off the bench by a Kings player. The only player with more is Mike Woodson, who scored 48 points off the bench for the Kansas City Kings on Feb. 20, 1983. Deâ€™Aaron Fox added 42. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/KHP6981AAE — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 25, 2023

The matchup between the Kings and Clippers, Nos. 3 and 5 in the West, respectively, exceeded expectations that already were high. And the wild numbers don't stop there.

Fox's five steals against Los Angeles made him just the 12th NBA player since 1973-74 with 40 points, 10 assists and five steals in a game, and the first to do so since James Harden on March 15, per the Kings.

Fox and Monk also became the first set of Kings teammates in franchise history to each score 40-plus points in the same game and are the second pair of teammates to do so this season, joining Cleveland's Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell (Oct. 28).

As Sacramento looks to finish its remaining 23 regular-season games on a strong note, Friday's historic win should serve as the perfect catalyst.