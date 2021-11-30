11 waiver wire targets for fantasy football in Week 13

Now that the Thanksgiving week has passed, fantasy football managers are focused on two things: Making the playoffs or ruining it for the other league mates. This is where the waiver wire comes in handy.

At this point, many of you are already out of the running. That doesn’t mean we can’t wreak havoc and cause chaos within reason, of course. Just because you may be out of the playoff picture doesn’t mean you stop making moves. So if you’re sitting here wondering if you should pick up the backup to an injured starting running back, the answer is an emphatic yes.

Most trade deadlines have passed, which makes the waiver wire even more important. We have four teams on a bye this week in the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. A lot of news went down over the weekend so there are more options available on the waiver wire.

Here are 11 players to target on the waiver wire for fantasy football in Week 13:

QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Rostered: 2.2%

I’d feel more comfortable taking a wait-and-see approach with Hill but now that it’s expected he’s the starter in New Orleans, the fantasy potential is extremely high. Hill’s rushing ability will give fantasy managers the Konami code at the quarterback position. I’d prefer not to start him against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 but there’s a chance managers may not have a choice. It’s risky, but the upside is high enough that Hill at least deserves a spot on your bench if you’re a quarterback-needy team.

RB Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

Rostered: 33.5%

While it remains to be seen out long he truly will be out, the Vikings will be without starter Dalvin Cook for at least some time after he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 12. This means Mattison will get another chance to step up into a starting role while providing a push for managers trying to get into the playoffs. We’ve already seen what Mattison can do for fantasy without Dalvin Cook. Mattison has two starts this season, finishing as the RB7 in Week 3 and the RB9 in Week 5. We should expect more of the same moving forward while Cook rests his shoulder.

RB Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

Rostered: 46.1%

During the Thursday games in Week 12, second-year running back D’Andre Swift exited pretty early due to a shoulder injury. While it seems he may have avoided a serious injury, it appears more likely that he misses some time to heal up. This means the backfield will mostly belong to Williams. In Week 12, Williams took 15 carries for 65 yards while adding five receptions. Williams is a must-add this week and you can plug him right into your lineup against the Vikings.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Rostered: 33.4%

It’s been a rough year for Christian McCaffrey and the managers who drafted him at the 1.01. McCaffrey will be ending his season on the injured reserve list with another ankle injury, putting to bed a consecutive injury-marred campaign for the elite running back. Now, this gives the rookie in Hubbard a chance to prove his worth during the stretch run while the Panthers close out the season. From Week 4-8, Hubbard was a very relevant asset. He saw no fewer than 15 opportunities in each of those five games while finishing as a top-24 back in three of them. Hubbard is a must-add given that he has FLEX appeal every week with upside if he finds the end zone.

RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles

Rostered: 17.1%

This is more of a precautionary move in case Miles Sanders can’t play against the New York Jets in Week 13. Sanders was shredding the Giants defense to the tune of 7.1 yards per carry before suffering an ankle injury that forced him to miss most of the game. Scott took over the backfield from that point on as Jordan Howard was also out due to an injury. He took 15 carries for 64 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, which was good for an RB17 finish on the week. If Sanders is out, Scott becomes an easy start against the Jets.

RB Dontrell Hilliard, Tennessee Titans

Rostered: 24.9%

With Derrick Henry on the shelf due to a foot injury and Jeremy McNichols inactive due to a concussion, a role has opened up for the speedy Hilliard. He put that speed on display in Week 12 when he torched the Patriots defense on 12 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. Don’t expect him to do that every week—especially this week with a bye—but Hilliard’s current role as the pass-catcher could provide fantasy value if he continues to hold it coming out of the bye. He’s really only an addition if you have room for bench spots in PPR formats, but there’s a chance he played himself into a bigger role.

RB Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams

Rostered: 23.6%

Another injury to Darrell Henderson may put Michel in the spotlight for a start. Henderson emerged from the Rams’ Week 12 loss with a groin strain. He’s considered day-to-day but if there’s ever a chance you can scoop up Sean McVay’s starting running back, you do it. Michel got a start in Week 3 against the Bucs and wasn’t impressive. That said, it’s the Bucs. And Michel saw 95% of the running back rushes and an 11% target share. If he even gets close to those numbers against the Jaguars in Week 13, he could be a week winner.

WR Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams

Rostered: 42.8%

The 2020 second-round pick has been pretty boom/bust in his second season. He exploded in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers for three receptions, 93 yards and a touchdown en route to a WR9 finish on the week. With Odell Beckham Jr. dealing with a hip pointer, Jefferson’s role as the No. 2 option behind Cooper Kupp could provide immense value down the stretch. He’s proven to be an explosive playmaker and with some more volume, there’s a chance he becomes a steady FLEX play.

WR A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals

Rostered: 31.3%

Coming out of the bye week, there is a solid chance Green is available on waivers. If you’re in need of a FLEX option, the veteran wideout wouldn’t be a bad option. As Kyler Murray looks to come back this week, Green could return to his status as a WR3 (top-36) in fantasy football. He’s seen at least five targets in all but two games this season and with DeAndre Hopkins still seemingly banged up, Green could enter a solid role down the stretch.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers

Rostered: 12.3%

Another player currently on a bye week but worth rostering if you have the room available, Valdes-Scantling has seen some impressive work over the last two weeks. He’s risky given the boom/bust nature of his game, but he’s also seen 10 and eight targets in his last two games, respectively. As Aaron Rodgers continues to be gold for fantasy football, the ceiling that Valdes-Scantling provides could be enough to consider him as an upside FLEX play coming out of the bye week.

WR Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots

Rostered: 15.1%

Bourne may not have hit 100 receiving yards in a game yet this season but he’s becoming the WR1 in the offense for rookie Mac Jones. In his last seven games, four of his weekly finishes have been WR18 or better. In his last five games, he hasn’t recorded a target share lower than 15%. That’s not elite by any means, but he’s involved enough for us to consider playing him as a FLEX option. At this point in the season, that’s enough to roster him. He draws a tough matchup agaisnt Buffalo, but they just lost Tre’Davious White to a torn ACL. Bourne is risky but he seems to be providing a decent floor over the last month.

