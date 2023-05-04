11 veteran free agents the Rams should consider signing following the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is now behind us, with the Los Angeles Rams making 14 total selections in the seven rounds. After the draft was completed, the Rams have also proceeded to sign 26 undrafted rookies to deals.

Besides adding first-year players via the draft, the Rams will likely use free agency to shape the rest of their roster this offseason. With the draft passing by, teams in the NFL can now sign veterans without it affecting their compensatory pick status.

So with the Rams having an opportunity to choose from the remaining free agents, here are 11 veterans they should consider signing this offseason to fill the rest of the holes on the roster.

OLB Yannick Ngakoue

During the 2023 NFL draft, the Rams took three edge rushers in hopes to improve upon their edge-rusher situation from a season ago. Outside of Leonard Floyd (who is a free agent himself), the Rams didn’t get much production from their edge defenders in 2022.

Despite adding a trio of pass rushers in this year’s draft, the Rams could use a veteran like Yannick Ngakoue to ease the workload on the rookies. Even though it remains to be seen what Ngakoue’s price tag is, he’s still only 28 years old and he’s coming off a 9.5-sack season with the Indianapolis Colts.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Another big-name veteran edge rusher that is still available is Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney has spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but his tenure in Cleveland had a sour ending, so it’s unlikely he returns to the Browns.

Injuries are certainly a concern with the former No. 1 overall pick. However, he’s still an effective pass rusher that can set the edge in the run game when he’s on the field. With Clowney likely seeking at least one more big contract before his career ends, the Rams could hand him a one-year deal in 2023 in hopes he can turn his career around.

OLB Markus Golden

The Rams are accustomed to watching Markus Golden play as he has spent around six and a half of his eight years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. Just two seasons ago, Golden tallied 11 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles for the Cardinals.

Golden turned 32 years old last month and bringing him in would give the Rams an experienced pass rusher that can aid the incoming rookies. The former second-round pick would also likely be cheaper than the options listed above and he was ninth in run-stop win rate among edge rushers in 2022.

OLB Melvin Ingram

Melvin Ingram is far removed from being the No. 18 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft by the Chargers. It took a few years for Ingram to bloom into a formidable edge rusher, but he’s carved out a nice career in the NFL.

Since leaving the Chargers in 2020, Ingram has played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Miami Dolphins. The soon-to-be 35-year-old edge defender notched six sacks in 2022 with the Dolphins and he might be interested in getting a chance to chase quarterbacks alongside Aaron Donald.

OLB Justin Houston

Some guys are just born to rush the passer and Justin Houston was certainly put on this Earth to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. The former All-Pro edge rusher may have turned 34 years old earlier this year, but he’s still producing at a high level off of the edge in recent seasons.

Houston has been a member of the Baltimore Ravens in the past two years, accumulating a total of 34 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in that span. Having Houston to help develop the likes of Byron Young, Nick Hampton, and Ochaun Mathis would be extremely beneficial for the Rams.

DL Matt Ioannidis

Along with addressing the edge rusher position, the Rams took two interior defenders during the 2023 NFL draft in Kobie Turner and Desjuan Johnson. While Turner and Johnson undoubtedly possess upside, the Rams would be wise to add a veteran interior defender this offseason.

Matthew Ioannidis would be a stellar option as he’s an interior defender that can provide a team with pass-rushing production in the trenches. The Temple product had the fifth-best pass-rush win rate in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers and he’d flourish alongside Donald on the interior.

DL Michael Brockers

Bringing back Michael Brockers is certainly an option this offseason despite the veteran defensive lineman’s production declining in recent years. In the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions, Brockers has combined for 56 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack in 21 starts.

Throughout his career, Brockers has never been an interior defender that racks up plenty of sacks, but he does provide solid run support. Reuniting with Brockers would be a boost to the locker room and wouldn’t force the first-year players to have a massive workload to begin their careers.

NT Brandon Williams

After losing Greg Gaines in free agency this offseason, the only true nose tackle the Rams have on their roster is Bobby Brown, and he’s made one start in his career. Taking that into account, the Rams would be wise to sign a veteran nose tackle before the upcoming season begins.

Brandon Williams had a reserve role with the Chiefs late in the 2022 campaign, but before that, he was a stalwart in the interior of the defensive line for the Ravens for nine years. If Williams is willing to play for another season, the Rams could use an interior defender like him to plug the interior gaps in the run game.

CB Troy Hill

Before the 2023 NFL draft took place, many expected the Rams to address the cornerback position early, especially after trading Jalen Ramsey in the offseason. Contrary to those opinions, the Rams only took one cornerback during the draft, and that came in the sixth round with the selection of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson out of TCU.

Hodges-Tomlinson should make an immediate impact out of the slot, though, the Rams lack outside cornerbacks with experience. Troy Hill remains a free agent and bringing him back wouldn’t be the worst idea with Cobie Durant, Robert Rochell, and Derion Kendrick competing for starting roles.

CB Shaquill Griffin

Shaquill Griffin spent four years with the Seattle Seahawks after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. The former third-round pick would sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, registering 49 tackles, seven pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 14 starts.

Griffin would see his role diminish in 2022 following the signing of Darious Williams and the emergence of Tyson Campbell in his second season in the NFL. Even with his decreased role last season, Griffin is still 27 years old and can provide the Rams with an outside cornerback that has experience as he’s made 72 career starts.

CB Ronald Darby

Ronald Darby has been with the Denver Broncos for the last two years, making 16 starts in that span. The veteran defensive back out of Florida State posted a total of 67 tackles, nine pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his tenure with the Broncos.

While he hasn’t recorded an interception in the last three seasons, Darby has experience on the outside and provides the Rams with a veteran presence. Signing Darby would allow the Rams to give time to the younger cornerbacks on the roster to potentially earn a starting role at a later point of the season.

