11 UCLA upsets #2 Alabama in OT to punch ticket to Elite 8

Nobody could have imagined the success USC and coach Andy Enfield would find in rebuilding the roster this offseason in large part around four mid-major transfers. Isaiah White, who joined USC from Utah Valley, matched his season high with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting (4 of 5 on 3-pointers), and Tahj Eaddy, the sparkplug from Santa Clara, scored 20 on 7-of-11 shooting (3 of 6 on 3s) while hitting one of the biggest shots late to send the Trojans to an 82-68 win over Oregon in the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis on Sunday night. With that, No. 6-seeded USC (25-7) is headed to the Elite Eight for just the second time in the modern era -- excluding being among the final four teams in smaller tournament setups back in 1940 and 1954.