#11 UCLA upsets #2 Alabama in OT to punch ticket to Elite 8
Pete Thamel reports from Indiannapolia after a thrilling back-and-forth matchup that saw underdog UCLA emerge victorious.
Nobody could have imagined the success USC and coach Andy Enfield would find in rebuilding the roster this offseason in large part around four mid-major transfers. Isaiah White, who joined USC from Utah Valley, matched his season high with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting (4 of 5 on 3-pointers), and Tahj Eaddy, the sparkplug from Santa Clara, scored 20 on 7-of-11 shooting (3 of 6 on 3s) while hitting one of the biggest shots late to send the Trojans to an 82-68 win over Oregon in the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis on Sunday night. With that, No. 6-seeded USC (25-7) is headed to the Elite Eight for just the second time in the modern era -- excluding being among the final four teams in smaller tournament setups back in 1940 and 1954.
All those missed free throws, an inability to play at its preferred pace and a UCLA team maximizing its potential combined to end second-seeded Alabama's season. Coach Nate Oats said Sunday night's 88-78 overtime loss in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 shouldn't define an otherwise spectacular year. ''I told our guys I'm going to talk about this team for the next 30 years I'm coaching,'' Oats said.
Pac-12 Networks' Justin Adams speaks with student-athlete Makamae Gomera-Stevens following Washington State's 1-0 overtime victory versus Colorado on Saturday, Mar. 27 in Boulder. Gomera-Stevens' third goal of the season came in overtime to help move the Cougars to 5-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in Pac-12 play.
US President Joe Biden condemns the bloodshed unleashed against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar as "absolutely outrageous," after security forces on Saturday killed at least 107 people.
Schnellenberger led Miami to its first championship in 1983 after the school thought about closing its program.
A website provided by Fresno State is trying to get student-athletes to care for their minds the same way they care for their bodies.
Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not to make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike and Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human-rights abuses in the western region.
The Beavers, picked to finish 12th in the Pac-12 in the conference's preseason poll, prevents Ramblers from repeating 2018 Final Four run.
Memphis has its first title with Penny Hardaway as coach, and these young Tigers could be set up for more. Boogie Ellis scored 23 points and Memphis never trailed after a fast start to beat Mississippi State 77-64 in the NIT championship game Sunday, wrapping up Hardaway’s third season coaching his alma mater after the Tigers just missed out on their first NCAA Tournament since 2013-14. “We want to win championships, and the NIT is just a start,” Hardaway said.
UCLA booked a trip to the Elite Eight Sunday after the No. 11 seed Bruins knocked off No. 2 seed Alabama in overtime to continue its unlikely run.
Who: No. 12 Oregon State (19-12) vs No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (26-4)When: 11:40 a.m. PTWhere: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IndHow to watch: CBS
Following an 88-78 upset of No. 2 Alabama in OT, the UCLA Bruins have now defeated four teams in the men's NCAA Tournament to reach the Elite Eight.
Doc Rivers reacts to the Nets landing LaMarcus Aldridge.
Soon after Andre Drummond posted himself in a Lakers jersey with hands wrapped around a basketball, writing "back to work" with purple and gold hearts, the Lakers announced they had signed the two-time All-Star center.
Do you like what the Minnesota Vikings did in 2021 NFL free agency? It may have come at a cost.
The Bruins are back in the Elite Eight, thanks to some grit on the court and Mick Cronin's guidance on the sideline. What's it taken to pull UCLA back into the limelight?
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points as No. 11-seed UCLA held on after Alabama’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Crimson Tide 88-78 in a Sweet 16.
USC wasn't happy to lose the Pac-12 title by percentage points to Oregon. On Sunday, the Trojans and Ducks meet again in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16.
Mike Woodson won one Big Ten title and one NIT championship while playing for Bob Knight. Indiana hired the former star player as its new coach Sunday, issuing a four-word statement on Twitter — “Welcome home, Coach Woodson” — before the formal announcement. Woodson returned to the New York Knicks as an assistant this season after previously serving as New York's head coach for a little more than two seasons.