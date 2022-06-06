11 things to watch during Colts minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts are set to begin mandatory minicamp this week as the offseason workouts continue on before the team breaks for summer in the middle of June.

While the first two weeks of Phase III have been voluntary, the mandatory minicamp is not. Players must attend these sessions or the team has a right to fine them for any unexcused absence. When it comes to contract holdouts, this is typically when it gets a bit more serious.

With minicamp now here this week starting Wednesday, here are 11 things to watch:

Kenny Moore's participation

The biggest storyline surrounds one of the most important players on the defensive side of the ball. Moore has been conducting a soft holdout where he has attended the voluntary OTA sessions but has elected not to participate as he hopes to receive a new contract. Moore was reportedly in the building Monday for his physical so there is a chance that he participates in the mandatory portion of the offseason workouts.

Other previously absent players

Moore hasn’t been the only player not participating in the offseason workouts thus far. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been working with his own trainer throughout the offseason while safety Khari Willis also hasn’t been spotted during the first two weeks of OTAs. It should be expected they show up for minicamp unless something else is going on behind the scenes.

Matt Ryan's immersion in the offense

Ryan has been reportedly doing well throughout the offseason workouts. It’s hard to really knock a veteran quarterback while going through 11-on-11 in shorts and jerseys. However, it will be interesting to see if he continues to spread the ball around as he has during the first two weeks of OTAs. There is still no contact permitted during minicamp, but the media should get a good look at the offense over the course of the three-day practice sessions.

Parris Campbell's continued dominance

Another year, another storyline of Campbell dominating offseason workouts. His skill set fits perfectly with the drills the Colts are running so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. However, Campbell has been dominating during OTAs, and it’s clear he’s built a strong rapport with his new quarterback quickly. We can talk all day long about Campbell’s upside, but he needs to prove he can stay healthy before we truly buy into a potential breakout campaign.

CB3 battle

While Moore has been a non-participant during OTAs, this has given other players in the room a chance to make some noise. Most notably, the battle for the No. 3 cornerback position has been pretty tight to begin offseason workouts. Both Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson have made nice plays all over the field. With more team drills coming this week, this is a big competition to keep an eye on.

Darius Leonard's status

One big injury to keep an eye on will involve the Maniac. The Colts are still evaluating the ankle injury he dealt with during the 2021 season and Leonard has not yet participated in the offseason workouts. Things may not change during minicamp, but we may get an update on hi status going into training camp.

Blindside support

Another major position battle to keep an eye on comes at left tackle. As it currently stands, veteran Matt Pryor has been taking the first-team reps during OTAs. However, the development of rookie Bernhard Raimann hasn’t gone unnoticed either. Frank Reich had some praise for the rookie during OTAs, and this is the chance where Raimann can make a dent in the competition.

Phillip Lindsay lead for RB3?

While this role won’t be one that has a massive impact right away, the Colts are still trying to figure out who will be the backup behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in the backfield. The Colts signed Lindsay after the draft, and it appears he has the inside track for the RB3 role in the backfield. He’ll have some competition with Ty’Son Williams and a pair of UDFAs in D’Vonte Price and C.J. Verdell, but it’s likely that Lindsay is leading this competition entering minicamp.

Rookies making some noise?

The Colts are pushing for Alec Pierce to earn his way into the starting role opposite Michael Pittman Jr., and they’ve had nothing but praise for the second-round wideout thus far. From his physical skills to the pace at which he’s picked up the offense, there have been no bumps in the road yet. As for other rookies, keep an eye on tight end Jelani Woods, whose size and speed should provide trouble in team drills while Day 3 interior defensive linemen Eric Johnson and Curtis Brooks could make some noise as well.

What about the UDFAs?

The Colts signed a massive class of undrafted rookie free agents following the draft, and some of them have begun to emerge. One player to keep an eye on is linebacker Sterling Weatherford, who switched from safety. He recorded an interception during Week 2 of OTAs and could be fighting for a roster spot. Others to keep an eye on this week include linebacker Jojo Domann, offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, defensive end Scott Patchan and the pair of running backs in Price and Verdell.

Kicking competition

Though it’s not as fun as the other positions, the Colts will have a competition at kicker for the third consecutive year. Rodrigo Blankenship will be leading the way again and will likely have competition from Jake Verity, who signed a futures contract earlier in the offseason.

