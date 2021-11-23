11 things Oklahoma Sooners fans can be thankful for in 2021

It’s the season for giving thanks and the Oklahoma Sooners have a lot to be thankful for as they approach the traditional Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. It may not have all gone as planned, but it’s been an eventful year for the University of Oklahoma.

As Thanksgiving approaches and we reflect on what we have to be thankful for, we here at the Sooners Wire wanted to provide for you some of the things we’re thankful for as well.

This certainly isn’t an exhaustive list as that could go on and on, especially if we listed each individual player. It also isn’t in any particular order or ranking. The numerical value isn’t representative of a pecking order of things we’re thankful for.

So as you get ready to spend some quality time with your loved ones, we hope you enjoy our list of 11 things we think Sooners fans should be thankful for this year, and would like to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.

We aren't Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Devin Neal #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks rushes for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

While the Oklahoma Sooners have dominated the Big 12, the Texas Longhorns had been mired in mediocrity for a decade-plus, but have reached a new low in the first year of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure as head coach of the Texas Longhorns.

Currently, on a six-game losing streak, the Longhorns are in danger of finishing last place in the Big 12 standings depending on what happens this weekend.

Things won’t get easier for the Longhorns or the Sooners when they land in the SEC, but Texas appears much further from competing in the SEC than Oklahoma is at this point.

Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley walks between Spencer Rattler (7) and Caleb Williams (13) before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman.

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t necessarily lived up to preseason expectations in 2021, but they’re 10-1 and still have a shot to play for the Big 12 title. If a lot of things were to happen, they could find themselves back in the College Football Playoff conversation.

That doesn’t happen without Lincoln Riley. Sure, the offense has looked listless the last couple of weeks, but that isn’t necessarily a reflection on Lincoln Riley alone. Players have to execute, and that’s simply not happening.

Lincoln Riley continued OU’s legacy of success inherited from Bob Stoops. Though it hasn’t translated into a national championship (yet), he continues to put the Sooners on the right track with top 10 recruiting classes led by top quarterbacks in every other class.

The Transfer Portal

Oklahoma’s Key Lawrence (12) forces a fumble as he hits Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (15) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman.

There might not be a team in college football that’s benefitted as much from the transfer portal as the Oklahoma Sooners. You know the Heisman history that came through the portal, but this year, it’s having an impact as well.

Key Lawrence has become a key cog for Alex Grinch’s defense and provided an extra edge in coverage and the run game. It was on display in Saturday’s win over Iowa State where he forced two fumbles and rebounded from a let down in Waco to provide solid coverage.

Michael Woods has been a playmaker for the Sooners. Though the last couple of weeks haven’t allowed the talented wide receiver to make his mark, he’s been an important piece for the Sooners in 2021.

Eric Gray hasn’t had the impact we’ve thought he would, when given the opportunity on swing passes, he’s been dynamic. The big-play ability maybe hasn’t been put on display consistently in 2021, but it’s right there under the surface. Perhaps 2022 is the year we see Eric Gray’s breakout.

On the basketball side of things, Porter Moser has used the transfer portal to reload a basketball team that lost Austin Reaves (NBA) and Brady Manek (transfer portal). He add Tanner and Jacob Groves, Jordan Goldwire, Ethan Chargois, and Marvin Johnson

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma’s Mario Williams (4) catches a touchdown pass beside Iowa State’s Myles Purchase (15) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Oklahoma won 28-21. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

After a year with limited capacity, it’s been awesome having a sold-out crowd back at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. It’s one of the best home fields in the country when it’s packed with 80,000+ Sooners fans cheering on their team.

Alex Grinch

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Earlier in the season, there were grumblings about the performance of the defense. Especially in games against Texas, Kansas State, and Tulane. At the same time, we saw climpses of the potential for this defense against West Virginia, the second half of the Texas game, TCU, and Texas Tech. They provided another strong performance against Baylor and then followed that up with their best outing of the season Saturday against Iowa State.

With some of his most important players (Woodi Washington, Delarrin Turner-Yell, and Jalen Redmond) back healthy, it’s allowed the Sooners to realize the defensive potential that many expected coming into the 2021 season.

Though it’s been an up and down season for this group, they’re hitting their stride at the right time if the offense would give them some help.

Heading into Bedlam, the Sooners will need another strong defensive performance if they want to punch their ticket to the Big 12 championship game.

Defensive Health

Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond (31) returns a fumble for a touchdown as Oklahoma’s Key Lawrence (12) blocks Iowa State’s Jarrod Hufford (54) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Coming into the season, Woodi Washington and Jalen Redmond were easily two of Oklahoma’s top five players. Through the middle portion of the schedule, it was evident they missed those guys. Now back along with Delarrin Turner-Yell, who missed two games, the Oklahoma Sooners have been an incredibly disruptive bunch the last couple of weeks.

Scratching the surface with Caleb Williams

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws past Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) during the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The success of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts in their first year with the Oklahoma Sooners created an expectation that every first-year quarterback was going to have the same kind of success. I’m guilty of it too. Putting Heisman expectations on every quarterback that comes through Norman because of how great those three guys are.

Things have not gone great for Caleb Williams in the last two weeks after beginning to receive Heisman expectations after his stellar game against Texas Tech. He was fantastic, but hasn’t been since.

There’s still a lot of room for growth for Caleb Williams, who isn’t anywhere close to a finished product. He’ll get a stiff test this week against one of the best defense’s in college football, but regardless of how he performs this week, the future is still incredibly bright.

Kennedy Brooks

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs past Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) during the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Steady as he goes, Kennedy Brooks continues to be the key to the Oklahoma Sooners offense.

The senior running back remains steady running the rock. It was a down week against Baylor, and they didn’t give him much run against Texas Tech, but Kennedy Brooks remains one of the best players on this team.

His 115 yards rushing keyed the Sooners offense on Saturday against Iowa State and his runs in the fourth quarter helped Oklahoma get in position to take another two-touchdown lead over the Cyclones.

It’ll be a sad day when Brooks leaves Norman, but until then, let’s enjoy the silent assassin, the smooth operator, Kennedy Brooks.

Close Wins

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham (middle) makes an interception in front of Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Levi Falck (88) during the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wins are wins and the Oklahoma Sooners have 10 of them this season.

Close wins have been a staple of Oklahoma’s 2021 season. One week the offense looks good and the defense doesn’t and another it’s the opposite. Oklahoma has had to play a lot of close games this season, sometimes because they aren’t playing well on one side of the ball or because the opponent had a good game plan like Kansas, Kansas State, and Baylor had.

But for how much criticism the Sooners’ have received for their close wins, this is still a 10-1 team with a shot at the Big 12 championship.

Moving to the SEC

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

From penalties for “Horns Down,” to officiating, to leadership, to 11 a.m. games, the Big 12 has become a league that has spent way too much time focusing on the wrong things.

Their deal with Fox has become an albatross around the Sooners neck. Oklahoma’s status as the top dog in the conference hasn’t helped them get more primetime games. In fact, they’ve had fewer. In 2021, the Sooners have played six 11 a.m. games. If they make the Big 12 championship game, that will be a seventh game. Why does it matter? Fewer eyes on the television and more difficult travel schedules for the team and for recruits coming to Norman for visits.

While the SEC certainly creates its challenges, it’s a conference with good leadership and is well positioned nationally. The Big 12 may not get a representative in the College Football Playoff in 2021, even if its a one-loss Oklahoma State or Oklahoma while the SEC could get two one-loss teams in and has a chance at a two-loss Alabama still making the playoff.

That’s the difference between the two conferences and how they’re viewed nationally.

Who knows what the future holds for the College Football Playoff, but if it expands like it’s expected to, look for the SEC to continue to be a major player. The third-best team in the SEC will often have a say in the seeding for a 12 or 16 team expanded playoff.

With the move comes big-time television rights deals and big-time matchups to boot. How great is it going to be the first time Alabama comes to town for a conference matchup? Or a road trip to Fayetteville to face Arkansas?

The SEC brings so many new and fun possibilities for the Oklahoma Sooners. In football and beyond. Softball will get a huge boost as well with matchups against top teams like Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Oklahoma Softball

Jun 10, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners celebrate after the game against Florida State Seminoles during game three of the NCAA Womens College World Series Championship Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team had a fantastic season. Looking more like a New York Yankees team from the 1920s, the Sooners were crushing the ball and matching it with stellar defense.

Life from March of 2020 through this past Summer was nothing like any of us have ever experienced. Oklahoma softball provided must-watch television every time they were on en route to their National Championship win.

Patty Gasso’s squad, led by Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings return as the favorites to hoist the national championship trophy again this upcoming season. Even as football season winds down, these ladies provide a lot to be excited about as fall turns to winter and winter to spring.

And on and on

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser shouts during an NCAA college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Northwestern State at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 77-59. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

There are so many things that Oklahoma fans can be thankful for. Like the hiring of Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk, edge rush tandem Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas, safeties Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell, and the many former Sooners we get to enjoy in the NFL and NBA like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Trae Young, Blake Griffen, and Buddy Hield.

