11 things we learned about the Patriots this offseason

The New England Patriots have gotten a lot of good work done this offseason — so much so that they decided to cancel both minicamp and organized team activities early. With their offseason program in the books, they can look ahead to training camp, where they’ll make their final — and substantial — preparations for the 2022 offseason.

It seems the Patriots are exploring more options for their roster. They added two players over the last 10 days. And perhaps we’ll see them add more. Even with the back end of the roster in flux, the Patriots have shown their hand on a number of fronts.

Here are 11 things we learned about New England this offseason.

Mac Jones is a totally different quarterback than he was at this time last year

Jones looks like a totally different player when comparing his 2021 minicamp to his 2022 minicamp.

There was one thing that clearly impressed in 2021: his understanding of the offense. Jones was quick to get rid of the ball during OTAs and minicamp. Where most rookies quarterbacks have struggled in the past in New England — misfiring to empty parts of the field or simply standing in the pocket uncertainly for sacks — Jones did not. That was a positive sign, even if he was prone to checking down to his slot receivers and running backs for short gains.

That was 2021.

In 2022, he was launching the ball with a completely new sense of confidence. It wasn’t just that he understood the offense. It was that he showed a willingness and readiness to attack the entire field — and with players that he underutilized last year (Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith). It will be fascinating to see whether Jones has evolved his game in Year 2.

The Patriots are throwing together 4 different options at cornerback in hopes that 2 emerge on the outside

The Patriots lost cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency. To me, that seemed like a certainty. They made him. They were surely happy he got paid. They were not, however, going to pay him what he made on the open market. That’s just not how they’ve operated.

So now what?

Even they aren’t sure.

The Patriots will likely have Jonathan Jones in the slot. They might rotate in cornerback Marcus Jones, a third-round rookie. But the job is Jonathan Jones’.

The outside cornerback spots, meanwhile, are completely up for grabs. The top candidates are Malcolm Butler, Jalen Mills, Jack Jones and Terrance Mitchell. If I had to guess, I think the Patriots will play Butler, Jones and Mills roughly the same amount of snaps in 2022. It’ll be a three-man rotation that features Jones, a fourth-round rookie, more and more as the season progresses.

Matt Patricia is getting the first crack at calling plays

There’s an unnecessary amount of mystery when it comes to the Patriots offensive staff. No one will say what job they’ll have in 2022. But for now, the positions are likely as follows.

Matt Patricia: OL and play-caller

Joe Judge: QBs

Troy Brown: WRs

Nick Caley: TEs

Vinnie Sunseri: RBs

Billy Yates: Assistant OL

Patricia was taking the play-calling duties during 11-on-11 drills. He used a walky-talky to relay the plays to Jones in the huddle.

Joe Judge and Patricia are teaching an offense that has new terminology and a simplified scheme

Here are the most interesting soundbites that were telling from players and coaches. Clearly, there’s change coming to the Patriots offense.

“Joe Judge — our newest member, he’s doing a great job. Really just new terminology, new words,” receiver Kendrick Bourne told ESPN’s Mike Reiss during a charity event. “… It’s just about getting the new words in and the old words out. It’s just about applying my new abilities to the new system.”

“So far, I feel like they took out a little bit of thinking for us (on offense). You know what I’m saying? And they kind of dumbed it down a little bit so everybody can play faster,” tackle Isaiah Wynn said.

“We’ve had a lot of changes offensively in the last couple of years. Good time to streamline things – we did that defensively a couple years ago (in 2019 and 2020). Feel like this is a good time to do it offensively,” Belichick said before an OTA practice. “So, there’s an element of that every year.”

“The idea for every offense is to have an identity and to be able to play fast and play quicker. And to put stress on the defense is important for any offense,” Jones said June 9 during a videoconference call. “We want to be able to do that consistently and we want to be able to do whatever we want to do at any given time, whether that’s a run, play action or pass short, medium or long. We’re trying to have a little bit of variety and just grow together.”

The Patriots' roster is constructed to feature Josh Uche more prominently. Cam McGrone and Ronnie Perkins might make massive leaps, too

Both Bill Belichick and Steve Belichick agreed: they intend to do a lot more with Uche, a 2020 second-round draft choice. He hasn’t been a bust, per se. He has actually flashed a lot of potential. But every year, the Patriots seem to bury him on the depth chart and reduce his role.

What gives?

Well, the Patriots are clearly still optimistic, and they’re going so far as to try him out at outside and inside linebacker. The ILB spot is a new opportunity for him. Without veteran linebackers on the roster, Uche is free and clear to ascend. No more excuses. And the same is true of McGrone, an ILB, and Perkins, an OLB.

The Patriots running back group is comically stacked, as usual

What’s not to like about this group?

They have their between-the-tackles runner in Damien Harris. They have a third-down pass-catcher and pass-protector in James White. They have a battering ram (that can catch the ball) in Rhamondre Stevenson. They have a blazing speedster in Pierre Strong, the newest member of the group. And they have J.J. Taylor, who flashes explosiveness, power and pass-catching skills — and still might not even make the roster.

The Patriots enjoy having an embarrassment of riches at RB.

The 2019 and 2020 draft busts aren't likely to save themselves in training camp

There are a handful of remaining draft selections from the 2019 and 2020 draft classes — the ones Belichick probably doesn’t want to talk about — that are on the outside looking in on the roster bubble.

I’m not sure what comes next for these players who were picked in the fourth round or higher…

2020

LB Anfernee Jennings

TE Devin Asiasi

TE Dalton Keene

2019

WR N’Keal Harry

CB Joejuan Williams

OT Yodny Cajuste

DT Byron Cowart

Kyle Dugger is going to be a player the Patriots build their defense around in the future

New England loves the way Dugger is evolving. Safety Devin McCourty was effusive in his praise for the young safety.

“Obviously, if you watched any of our games, you know he can knock your head off. I just love watching him grow. I think sky’s the limit for him,” McCourty said on June 16.

Like Uche, Dugger faced a stacked position group in 2021, but unlike Uche, Dugger made a Year 2 leap that made him an important rotational player at the position. Dugger is working to become a more vocal leader. He’s working to do more on the defense, not just in run support but also in coverage. He’s an impressive young player who should be a part of the team’s future plans as they grapple with what the position will look like after McCourty retires.

The tackles are almost definitely switching sides. That means the Patriots will (kind of) have 4 new starters on the offensive line

Wynn and Trent Brown flipped sides during minicamp. Wynn is now the projected right tackle and Brown is projected on the left side. That means the team will basically have four new starters:

LT: Brown

LG: Cole Strange

C: David Andrews

RG: Michael Onwenu

RT: Wynn

Brown, Wynn, Onwenu and Andrews were technically starters in 2021. But Onwenu lost his job to Ted Karras. Either way, the line is undergoing a shakeup. It will be interesting to see how the changes work, especially considering there’s a rookie at right guard.

New England's special teams units aren't likely to change

The Patriots are always looking to replace their highly-paid options on special teams. Kicker Nick Folk, punter Jake Bailey and long-snapper Joe Cardona have competition for 2022. But I can’t see New England moving on from any of them. They are all quality options.

Mac Jones and Bill Belichick will need to have an incredible year to get this team into the playoffs

It’s not impossible for the Patriots to make the playoffs, but they are going to need to make a lot of progress over the course of 2022. There are so many questions at basically every position. So Belichick and Jones will have to act as stabilizing forces while the team undergoes growing pains.

Locks

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Fringe

5. Denver Broncos

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Indianapolis Colts

Outside change

8. Tennessee Titans

9. Cleveland Browns

So where the heck do the Patriots fit in? There are only seven playoff spots.

