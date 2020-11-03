11 things to know about new Bills LB Darron Lee

The Buffalo Bills made a move that had been in the works official on Monday. Linebacker Darron Lee joins the Bills via their practice squad.

Due to current COVID-19 related rules in the NFL, Lee could still potentially immediately jump into Buffalo’s lineup in Week 9 against the Seahawks. Albeit he wouldn’t have much time to get ready by then, but you never know. The 25-year-old can be pulled up twice from their active roster before needing to be signed to their official 53-man roster to play for the team.

But even before Lee puts on a Bills helmet, he’s a guy that’s probably a familiar name for numerous reasons. So let’s get right into that… here’s 11 things to know about the new Bills linebacker: