11 takeaways from Shane Steichen’s combine press conference

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen took the podium Wednesday just before the start of the NFL Scouting Combine, speaking with reporters for the first time since his introductory press conference in February.

While Steichen expectedly didn’t give away any major secrets about the team’s plans at the quarterback position, he did continue to put an emphasis on the traits he looks for in franchise players at the game’s most important position.

Here are 11 takeaways from Steichen’s press conference at the combine:

Jalen Hurts a model of QB makeup and approach

Shane Steichen unsolicitedly brings up Jalen Hurts while addressing a question about prospect QBs. Said the Colts’ future QB needs to imitate Hurts’ makeup and approach. Steichen reiterates how Hurts is consistently putting in work at team facility from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Fm5XOXrri0 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 1, 2023

Steichen's biggest factors of QB success

Shane Steichen said an obsession with the game, the love of football is one of the biggest factors that determine the QBs who succeed vs those who do not. #Colts pic.twitter.com/my1vNGB0b7 — George Bremer (@gmbremer) March 1, 2023

Reggie Wayne officially back as WRs coach

Reggie Wayne will officially return as Colts WR coach in 2023. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 1, 2023

He believes accuracy can be improved

Shane Steichen said he believes you can help a QB’s accuracy through building mechanics but also in the difficulty of throws you ask him to complete early on. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 1, 2023

Drafting QB position is about projection

Story continues

Shane Steichen on evaluating QBs: “You have to see the future.” It’s about projecting what a player will be, not just could be and not just currently is. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 1, 2023

Tried to get more Eagles coaches on the staff

Shane Steichen: “Coaches are like players. You’re under contract.” He acknowledged that he tried to grab a few Eagles staffers but credited Nick Sirianni for keeping good coaches in the building. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 1, 2023

Talking about Justin Herbert

Steichen has coached different QB styles and has interviewed them in different styles to. This was Steichen on going through the process with Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/B2fTBNVUa2 — Eddie Garrison (@EddieGarrison_) March 1, 2023

Impressions of Colts defense from Week 11

Steichen on what he saw from the Colts when Philly faced them last season. pic.twitter.com/2j7cfsWA4v — Eddie Garrison (@EddieGarrison_) March 1, 2023

Interviews for assistant coach positions were 'grueling'

Shane Steichen said his interviews for assistant coach positions were “grueling.” He looked for accountability in each one and that’s what his additions should have in common. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 1, 2023

Emphasizing 'throwing to score'

Few Steichen thoughts: -Few staff spots to fill. Confirmed returns of Gus Bradley, Reggie Wayne -On QBs: "What's the edge that separates them?" -Continues to stress QB accuracy. "On 3rd-and-8, can you deliver it?" -Emphasizing "throwing to score" -He's a direct communicator https://t.co/gZ4YAKsHhv — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) March 1, 2023

Size not a deal-breaker at QB

🏈 He cited the obvious physical traits all teams look for in a QB, and added size isn't a deal-breaker (in his mind): "We've seen Hall of Famers that are 6-0 and we've seen Hall of Famers that are 6-5 … it's that 'it' factor right because everyone's going to have talent." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire