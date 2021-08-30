11 takeaways from the Patriots’ win over the Giants, with the QB decision looming large

The New England Patriots finished with a 22-20 win over the New York Giants in what was surely a stressful evening for more than half of the roster. There are probably around 35 players who are locks to make the roster. The rest of the 80 Patriots are wondering if they did enough to make the roster — or the practice squad. That’s what this preseason game was about. It may have helped some players state their case in a battle for a starting job, but it also clearly provided a stage for fringe players to show Bill Belichick what they can do.

Most important, Belichick has a decision to make at quarterback: Cam Newton or Mac Jones?

Here are 11 takeaways from Sunday’s win for New England.

Cam Newton is growing astonishingly polarizing

Newton threw an interception when Giants linebacker Blake Martinez managed a sensational play where he snatched the ball away from Jakobi Meyers. Newton put the ball in a place where Meyers, who was covered, could catch the ball. Newton didn't have to jam the ball into traffic. The quarterback had receiver Kendrick Bourne open on the other side of the field. Meyers, who called for the ball on the play, should have ripped it down, as the ball hit him in the hands. It was a solid play, with a bad result from the Patriots. That left people on Twitter to get relatively heated. Some argued it was a bad throw. Others thought it was a pinpoint pass. It just goes to show how polarizing Newton has become. Everything he does gets scrutinized and, often, no one can agree about whether he's executing properly. One thing is for sure: Newton barely played this preseason with 39 snaps. The Patriots must not have felt like their veteran quarterback needed the work. That indicates, to me, that they've made up their mind on Newton. And with him being QB1 in this game, he's probably going to be the starter in Week 1.

Mac Jones had an extremely strong preseason, with three efficient games

If this was Jones' last chance to make an impression, he probably didn't do enough to win over the job of QB1. Jones was fine, with a few plays where he created throwing windows with slight movements in the pocket (on his 27-yard pickup to Kristian Wilkerson) and looking off the safety (on his touchdown to Isaiah Zuber). As the game wore on, Jones' accuracy seemed to improve, with the rookie delivering a dime to tight end Devin Aisasi down the seam in the third quarter. https://twitter.com/PFF_Patriots/status/1432131359796047874 If there's one knock on Jones, it's that he held the ball too long, particularly in the third quarter. Jones' internal clock wasn't firing -- he instead sat in the pocket without throwing the ball. The result: he took four sacks. Jones is showing signs of growth -- and at a pace that is insanely impressive -- but Newton probably did enough to secure his spot. Right? Maybe? It's so hard to say.

There's so much to love about Damien Harris' game

The offensive line deserved major credit for blasting the Giants off the ball on this play, where Harris had an 18-yard carry, his longest of the game. Fullback Jakob Johnson sealed the hole admirably. And then Harris burst through the hole into the second level. That's where his burst and vision showed up. Harris weaved between the receivers who were blocking downfield with a decisive cut. https://twitter.com/ZackCoxNESN/status/1432106322498048001 When you see Harris play like this, you understand why the Patriots felt OK with parting ways with Sony Michel.

Rhamondre Stevenson is just a monster

He's another reason why the Patriots were OK with trading Michel. Stevenson finished the preseason with five touchdowns. https://twitter.com/PatsBuzz/status/1432130637729865730

D'Angelo Ross did EVERYTHING he could to make the Patriots' roster

Ross started the game as a slot cornerback with the top defensive unit. He didn't look out of place, with a strong showing in that position, which is typically where Jonathan Jones plays. He missed Sunday's game with an injury, and his timeline for return is unclear. New England moved Ross to safety when the second-team offense entered. That's where he logged an interception after a pressure from linebacker Josh Uche. Ross did a decent job keeping a lid on the defense while he was on the field.

Linebackers Josh Uche and Matthew Judon are going to be dangerous together

Because the Giants offensive line was really bad -- particularly at the tackle position, where Andrew Thomas has not developed -- the Patriots' pass-rushers partied in New York's offensive backfield. Defensive end Deatrich Wise was beating up on Thomas on the right side. Wise deserved some love, particularly after a pressure where he assisted Ja'Whaun Bentley's sack. But let's talk about Uche and Judon, who have been extremely impressive in training camp and preseason. There is plenty of reason for optimism as the Patriots look to get more pressure on the quarterback in 2021.

There's room for Yodny Cajuste on the roster

The Patriots slotted Cajuste into the left tackle spot after Isaiah Wynn left the game, which New England did during practice last week when Wynn appeared to be dealing with dehydration. Cajuste was a 2019 third-round pick, a prospect who seemed to have plenty of potential if he could overcome his medical issues. The injury issues dominated his first two seasons in the NFL. This third season, however, might just be about his potential. He can absolutely make the roster, perhaps even as the team's third tackle ahead of Justin Herron.

WR Gunner Olzewski made his roster spot vulnerable in this game

The Patriots tried out running back J.J. Taylor at the punt return spot. That was something of a surprise, considering Olszewski was a Pro Bowler at the spot in 2020. At first, I didn't think much of it. But then, Olszewski made a series of bad plays at the receiver position. He simply hasn't figured out how to make an impact on offense, where he struggled with a drop before running the wrong route -- which got him an earful from Jones. While Olszewski hasn't figured out the receiver position, Kristian Wilkerson put together another strong game with four catches and 72 yards. He had some issues with drops through training camp, but he also led the team in receptions in the preseason. That's an honor that has helped many receivers make either the Patriots' roster -- or another team

Finally, Devin Asiasi showed signs of life

Some folks didn't love seeing the young tight end hurdle defenders on his first reception of the game. I liked it. At risk of sounding cliche, Asiasi has lacked urgency in his first 16 months in the NFL. He was supposed to be a pro-ready prospect coming out of UCLA, but he really hasn't done much. It was a good sign that Asiasi did something exciting. He's not a sure thing to make the team. But with his four catches and 64 yards, he might just solidify his spot. If Hunter Henry can't play in Week 1, Asiasi might have a big role.

OLB Chase Winovich and DL Henry Anderson were on the field at the end of the fourth quarter

It's always a little surprising to see veterans in the game when the backups and bubble players are out there working to earn their job. Anderson hasn't popped after signing with the Patriots this offseason on a three-year deal that guaranteed $3 million. Winovich is a former third-rounder and high-potential player -- but Uche has been very good, which makes Winovich somewhat redundant on a roster that has holes elsewhere. What are the Patriots thinking of doing with these players? Would they cut Anderson? Would they trade Winovich?

So many hard decisions

The Patriots have a quarterback battle. They have depth at receiver, offensive line, linebacker and defensive line. They probably don't have enough depth at cornerback. So what will the Patriots do in the coming days? There's no doubt they'll have tough decisions to make.

