11 takeaways from Packers’ 26-7 loss to Texans in preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers dropped their preseason opener on Saturday night, losing 26-7 to the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field to start the three-game exhibition schedule.

Here are all the important takeaways from the start of the Packers preseason:

Let it rip, Jordan

Jordan Love's debut was an encouraging one. He completed 12 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, good for a passer rating of 110.4. The one thing Matt LaFleur wants more from his young quarterback? To let it rip. On a few occasions, Love either hesitated slightly or tried to aim the ball to open receivers. LaFleur wants him to trust his eyes and arm and let it go. Keep in mind, Love hadn't played in a real game in over 600 days. For the most part, Saturday night was about shaking off the rust.

Funchess states his case

Speaking of extended absences from the football field, Devin Funchess hadn't played in an NFL game since Week 1 in the 2019 season. He returned in a big way on Saturday night. Funchess caught a game-high six passes for 70 yards. He didn't look rusty. Big and physical, Funchess beat inexperienced cornerbacks on several different in-breaking routes. The Packers played him extensively during the first three quarters. If the Packers can't find room for him on the roster because of a loaded receiver room, maybe Funchess can build up his trade value over the next few weeks.

Special teams still a work in progress

Special teams are always a little messy to start the preseason, with players coming in and out and teams experimenting with different groups, but the Packers had another shaky start with the third phase under new coordinator Maurice Drayton. The Texans returned five punts, averaging 18.2 per return, including a 43-yarder from Desmond King. Kylin Hill averaged only 19.3 yards on three kickoffs, while Amari Rodgers fumbled into the end zone on one punt return.

Dominated along both lines

The Packers didn't have David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins or Billy Turner along the offensive line, and Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and Kingsley Keke weren't available for the defensive line. The Texans responded by dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides. The Packers still started Lucas Patrick, Dennis Kelly, Josh Myers and Jon Runyan along the offensive line, so the lack of production in the run game (21 rushes, 49 yards) was disappointing. The defensive line got worn down as the Texans rushed 37 times for 170 yards.

Protecting the football

Coaches hate turnovers. The Packers had three on Saturday night. Love got stripped-sacked when he was deep in the pocket and Yosh Nijman got beat around the corner. Kurt Benkert mishandled an exchange with the running back and threw an interception in the second half. All three turnovers were sloppy turnovers. The three giveaways resulted in only three points for the Texans, fortunately. The Packers got just one takeaway, via an interception from Kabion Ento.

Kylin's creation

Seventh-round pick Kylin Hill put the Packers ahead early with an impressive opening touchdown. He caught a screen pass, darted through blockers and dove into the end zone, scoring a 22-yard touchdown. The rookie showed patience and an ability to set up blocks. He has impressive movement skills and looks like the favorite to be the No. 3 running back. Maybe Hill can be a Brandon Jackson-like player for the Packers offense in time.

Burks comes alive

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry did everything in his power to put linebacker Oren Burks into positions to make plays in the first half. Clearly, Burks needs opportunities to play downhill in attack mode. He shot into the backfield three different times to make stops, and he was in the quarterback's face on at least two blitzes. More importantly, he didn't suffer any kind of injury. Maybe Barry and the Packers can find a role for Burks as a blitzing linebacker.

Safety battle

The position battle behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage heated up on Saturday night. Henry Black, Vernon Scott and Innis Gaines all had impressive moments. Black delivered a few stops near the line, Scott made a diving pass breakup near the goal line, and Gaines should have had an interception going the other way in the second half. With Will Redmond still out, it wouldn't be surprising if two of the three safeties listed above end up making the team.

Josh Jackson struggles

Jackson, now in Year 4, is facing an increasingly uphill road to the 53-man roster. The Texans went after him relentlessly on Saturday night. As many as six or seven passes were completed into Jackson's area of coverage in the first half. And he was covering backup receivers, including Chris Conley. He did have a leaping pass breakup in the end zone and another forced incompletion near the goal line, but he gave up way too much separation and way too many easy completions. Does he have the foot speed to survive as an NFL cornerback? His time in Green Bay could be running out.

Short night for Stokes

The NFL debut for first-round pick Eric Stokes was an uneventful one. He started at cornerback but only played a handful of snaps, giving up one short completion. He finished with one solo tackle. The Packers, knowing Kevin King's injury history, are playing it safe with a prized commodity at a premium position. And they know Stokes is getting plenty of great work each day facing Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers.

Rookie defensive linemen

The Packers defense got pushed around in the run game a little bit, but rookies TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin were still among the most active defenders in the front. Slaton looked disruptive early but wore down and faded, while Heflin did his best Tyler Lancaster impression throughout the game. If Slaton can be a disruptive nose tackle on a rotational basis and Heflin can be a useful player against the run like Lancaster, both could be assets for the Packers in 2021. The pair will be the focus of a rewatch at some point for a post at Packers Wire later this week.

