11 takeaways from Falcons’ 40-point loss to the Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons lost their fifth game of the season on Sunday, a 40-point thrashing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. As head coach Arthur Smith said after the game, the Falcons were lucky it only counted for one loss considering how thoroughly they were outplayed by the Cowboys.

Dallas absolutely dominated Atlanta in all three phases of this game, which was essentially over at halftime. Here are 11 takeaways from Week 10.

Dan Quinn gets his revenge, and the game ball

Dan Quinn’s once-promising run as head coach of the Falcons came to an end after the team’s 0-5 start in 2020. After some time off, Quinn landed on his feet with Dallas as the defensive coordinator. In his first matchup against the team he once took to the Super Bowl, Quinn’s defense kept Atlanta out of the end zone and held the team to just three points. Quinn earned the Cowboys’ game ball following the 43-3 victory.

Injuries

Hayden Hurst is out with an ankle injury. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) November 14, 2021

Jaylinn Hawkins is OUT with an ankle injury. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 14, 2021

A handful of players, including linebacker Foye Oluokun and cornerback A.J. Terrell, left the game temporarily with apparent injuries before later returning. However, both safety Jaylinn Hawkins and tight end Hayden Hurst suffered ankle injuries and did not return. The team really can’t afford to lose anyone considering what little depth is on the roster. However, Hurst hasn’t played as important of a role in recent weeks, while Hawkins’ impressive play hasn’t helped him get consistent playing time.

Falcons receivers were invisible

Frank Darby, with his first NFL reception, keeps the Falcons from getting 0-fered on third down against Dallas. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 14, 2021

The Falcons went 1-11 on third down, and 0-3 on fourth-down attempts. Outside of a couple Kyle Pitts catches early on, Atlanta’s offense found barely any success through the air. Ryan was off for the majority of the game, and Olamide Zaccheaus had a rough day, catching just two of seven targets for 22 yards. No other player had more than one catch. Rookie Frank Darby’s late reception was the first of his career and team’s first third-down conversion of the entire game.

Ryan's worst passer rating ever

Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s final stats against the Cowboys today: 9 of 21 passing, 117 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 21.4 passer rating — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 14, 2021

Ryan’s 21.4 passer rating was the lowest of his 14-year career. The abysmal performance was a bit of a surprise considering in Week 9, Ryan won the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week award. The Falcons didn’t do anything well on Sunday, and Ryan wasn’t nearly as good under duress as he was last weekend against the Saints. There’s no time for the team to point fingers with a matchup against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Wayne Gallman gets extended time

Falcons gave only four carries each to Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis, but the extended use of Wayne Gallman feels like somewhat of an indictment of Davis. Could be pulling a veteran to avoid injury, but he could stand to get a lather going. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) November 14, 2021

Mike Davis was ineffective early in the game and Arthur Smith gave backup Wayne Gallman some extended touches in his place. Gallman finished with 55 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards, while providing the two longest plays of the game (17 and 22 yards). With another game coming up in four days, expect Gallman to continue to carry some of the workload for this veteran running back group.

Smith: "We got avalanched in that second quarter"

“I’ve got to get this team ready to go, we’re lucky it only counts as one,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said of the team’s 43-3 loss. https://t.co/tQq9GqEmx8 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 14, 2021

“Clearly, we weren’t prepared coming in here, and we got avalanched in that second quarter and never recovered,” Smith told reporters following the 43-3 loss to Dallas.

The Falcons were only down 7-3 when the second quarter began, but were suddenly down 36-3 at halftime. Things kind of snowballed for Atlanta after allowing a touchdown, then having a punt blocked and recovered by Dallas for another touchdown moments later.

What's next for Atlanta?

The Falcons couldn’t get anything going and looked by far the worst they have all season. This comes with a matchup against perhaps the hottest team in the league outside of the Titans coming up on Thursday night. Rookie Mac Jones is no Dak Prescott, but he can certainly make the easy throws and let his receivers do the work the way Dallas did on Sunday. Dean Pees will have to get this unit back on track with just a few days of rest.

NFC South standings

NFC South standings going into Week 11: TB: 6-3

NO: 5-4

CAR: 5-5

ATL: 4-5 Game on. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 15, 2021

The Falcons got some luck as both the Buccaneers and Saints lost on Sunday. The Panthers defeated the injury-riddled Cardinals but Atlanta is still only two games back of first place in the NFC South, which feels bizarre after such an ugly loss. The Falcons still have one game remaining against each of their three divisional opponents, however, the Panthers jumped them in the NFC playoff standings with Sunday’s win over Arizona.

Grady Jarrett says Falcons got whooped

"The Cowboys came out and whooped the Falcons today." Grady Jarrett said the Falcons can't let this game beat them twice with the Patriots coming to Atlanta on Thursday. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 14, 2021

You can’t say it much better than Jarrett stated after the game. It’s been nearly 20 years since the Falcons suffered a loss this bad. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman said the team can’t afford to let this performance spill into next week’s matchup against the Patriots.

Duron Harmon on coaching staff's message

"If we don't make it tough on them, they're going to make it tough on us." Duron Harmon said that was the coaching staff's message going in against this Dallas team. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 14, 2021

Harmon was one of a handful of players in the secondary to have a tough day. In defense of team’s defensive backs, though, Atlanta was completely unable to get pressure up front, which puts a ton of stress on the already-thin secondary. We’ll see how this group responds against New England on Thursday.

Ryan gives his take on loss

"I thought they played very well. I thought we played poorly." Matt Ryan said they have to turn things around quickly playing on Thursday night this week. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 14, 2021

Matt Ryan said the Falcons "need to play better than that." And that he thinks the Falcons ARE better than that. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 14, 2021

Ryan knows the Falcons are better than they were Sunday because he saw it last week during Atlanta’s 27-25 win over New Orleans. The Cowboys were coming off an embarrassing loss to the Broncos which snapped their six-game winning streak. This was a get-right game for Dallas and Atlanta walked into a buzzsaw in Week 10. The team must be better prepared in Week 11 because you better believe Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be.

