11 takeaways from Cardinals’ Saturday training camp practice

The Arizona Cardinals held their “Back Together Saturday” practice Saturday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in front of thousands of fans. While some things have changed because of the pandemic, it felt like a regular training camp.

I was in attendance to Saturday’s practice. Here is what I took away from it.

Zaven Collins, Rondale Moore made plays

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals are hoping to get major contributions from their top two draft picks this year. They have gotten some plays in practice. First-round linebacker Zaven Collins tipped a Kyler Murray pass that ended up as an interception by Chris Banjo. https://twitter.com/SportsAzFan/status/1421589469983961090 Moore wowed on more than one occasion. Check out this over-the-shoulder grab. https://twitter.com/SportsAzFan/status/1421587780979757061 He also beat cornerback Picasso Nelson and Kyler Murray connected with him on what would have been a long touchdown.

James Conner dinged up?

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Perhaps it was to simply limit his reps or perhaps he has a minor injury, but Conner did not participate in any 11-on-11or 7-on-7 drills. He did, though, get reps when it wasn't offense on defense. Jonathan Ward got his practice reps with the first-team offense.

K Matt Prater shows off leg

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Practice started with the Cardinals' new kicker hitting some very long field goals. He connected on field goals from 57, 61, 62, 64 and 66 yards. He attempted one from 69 yards that was short. Of course, last year's kicker, Zane Gonsalez, didn't have a problem with making long field goals. He just couldn't seem to make the critical ones in the 40-yard range. But if there were concerns about Prater's leg at his age (he will turn 37 next month), those should be assuaged. Also noteworthy is something new I haven't seen in training camp before. 20 yards in front of the goalposts, there was a set of goalposts that were closer together. Presumably, if the kicker keeps it between those, he is much more likely to make the kick. Perhaps it is something Prater has worked with before, because I can't recall ever seeing it before in Cardinals camp. https://twitter.com/senorjessroot/status/1421557185264427013

3-4 front with a 4-3 feel in some packages

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks was told he wouldn't be a starter this season with the selection of Zaven Collins in the first round. However, it appears Hicks will still have a role on the defense. The Cardinals had a base package in which Hicks, Collins and second-year pro Isaiah Simmons were on the field together. That package got a lot of reps. It was technically still a 3-4 front because the defensive line was Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence and Zach Allen, while Chandler Jones was the only outside linebacker on the field. However, with Lawrence and Fotu on the interior and Jones and Allen (who is presumably getting reps in the role that J.J. Watt will have), that gave the Cardinals three off-the-ball backers on the field at the same time, which is how 4-3 defenses work.

A.J, Green looking dominant still

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A.J. Green continues to show in practice he isn't washed up, as some believe. He showed great footwork and made some nice catches, getting separation from the Cardinals' defensive backs. He will be a great target for Kyler Murray outside the numbers.

Young receivers get big reps

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

With Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson on the COVID list under league protocol, Antoine Wesley and JoJo Ward got first-team reps when Green and DeAndre Hopkins came off the field. Both made a few plays.

Offensive line rotations with COVID absences

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

With three offensive line starters out on the COVID list — Justin Pugh, Kelvin Beachum and Rodney Hudson — the first-team line looked different. D.J. Humphries remained at left tackle and Brian Winters remained at right guard. Justin Murray was at left guard, Max Garcia was at center and 2020 third-round pick Josh Jones manned right tackle with the starters. The second-team line had Josh Miles at left tackle, Sean Harlow at left guard, 2021 seventh-round pick Michael Menet at center, Koda Martin at right guard and Branden Bowen at right tackle.

Robert Alford ahead of Malcolm Butler so far

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

When the Cardinals are in their base defense and have only two cornerbacks on the field, it has been Robert Alford and Byron Murphy. In nickel packages, Murphy slides over to the slot and Malcolm Butler comes in. This has been consistent throughout the offseason. It shows how they feel about Alford when he is healthy.

Jordan Phillips absent

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

I didn't catch it until after practice, but Phillips did not practice Saturday. The Cardinals have an off day Sunday, so it simply could be he has been given a day off, but since he struggled with injuries last season, it is something to watch in the days to come.

Defensive line rotation

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

J.J. Watt is on PUP and Jordan Phillips did not practice Saturday. That meant the first-team defensive line was Zach Allen and 2020 fourth-round picks Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence. When they went with only two linemen in nickel packages, it was Allen and Lawrence. The second-team line had Michael Dogbe, Xavier Williams and Zach Allen.

Kickoff returners and Chris Streveler on special teams

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

When the Cardinals practiced kickoff returns, Rondale Moore, Andre Baccellia, JoJo Ward and Muhammad Khalfani all took turns. Quarterback Chris Streveler didn't return kicks but was on the kickoff team as one of the deep blockers for the return man. If he can play special teams, he might be able to hold a roster spot.

