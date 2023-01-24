11 takeaways from Bills coach Sean McDermott’s end of season presser

Here are 11 takeaways from Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday during his head of season press conference:

Receivers didn't give enough

Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown with Tommy Sweeney #89 . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

McDermott did not shy away from wanting more out of his receivers. Asked if the Bills got enough production from them, the coach responded “the depends on the game” and said there were “too many dropped balls at times.”

Not a flying endorsement, but most know what that will mean: Behind Stefon Diggs, Buffalo needs help. That could be a sign of changes to come.

Gabe Davis underwhelmed as a No. 2 across from Diggs. In the slot, there was little consistency, even when Cole Beasley was re-signed.

A move for Benford coming?

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

One possible change coming to Buffalo’s secondary: Christian Benford to safety? McDermott said the Bills will explore that possibility this offseason.

Benford had some promising moments at cornerback as a rookie before injury struck (oblique), but Buffalo has a huge hole at safety… potentially. Jordan Poyer might depart via free agency and Damar Hamlin’s future is very uncertain.

High praise for Tremanine

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (USAT photo)

McDermott on linebacker Tremaine Edmunds: “I thought he had his best year.”

The Bills have decisions to make with their own free agents. Out of the gate as of now, it sounds like McDermott’s top pick of who to keep is Edmunds over the likes of safety Jordan Poyer, running back Devin Singletary, and others.

That’s not to say he wouldn’t want everyone back, just a bit of a pecking order because that’s massive praise for a guy that’s set to hit the market.. and one that’s essentially the quarterback of McDermott’s defense.

Spoke with Diggs

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Diggs caught a bit of flak after facing the Bengals. He was spotted yelling toward Allen on the Bills sideline and then after the game he bolted out of the locker room.

McDermott said the two have spoken but he wouldn’t get into details as one would expect.

Following the loss on Sunday, McDermott had publicly leveled with Diggs, saying “he’s a competitive guy. That’s what makes him good.”

Interesting thoughts on Nyheim

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

A shot toward offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey? McDermott thought returner Nyheim Hines could have been involved in the offense more after the team traded for him. Specifically McDermott said in the passing game.

“It’s something that I thought we could have done a better job with,” McDermott said.

Admission of life without Von

McDermott admitted what we all knew. When Von Miller went down, the defensive line got worse.

Really, McDermott is probably frustrated in that, too. The Bills have invested in their defensive front beyond Miller and only Ed Oliver is a player to write home about. Greg Rousseau improved off the edge in 2022, but no one aside from Miller played at a top level for Buffalo like he did.

Offense stumbling

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (USAT photo)

The Bills offense started off 2022 on fire. McDermott admitted it was slowed down as the year wore on.

“Yeah, a little bit,” he said.

Why?

“I think earlier in the year we were getting the ball out a little quicker at times. Later on the year we were working the ball down the field maybe sometimes too much. That’s an area we have to look at hard this offseason. We have to evolve as an offense,” McDermott said.

Did not commit to coordinators

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

McDermott said he’s not going to discuss any potential coaching staff changes. That could mean nothing, but McDermott also could’ve backed his guys, namely coordinators Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier. He knows they’ve been under fire since the loss to the Bengals.

On Dorsey:

“I thought Dorsey really did some good things and then there’s some things he can learn from as well,” McDermott said. “Like all of us, we have to learn from these experiences.”

Similar on Gabe

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) (USAT photo)

Could the Bills look to improve on Gabe Davis as a No. 2? Or add further competition?

McDermott wasn’t exactly straight forward about his thoughts on Davis in 2022. He echoed what we all saw: Davis played better in the playoffs and later in the year than the majority of it.

No excuses

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

McDermott was direct after the loss. He said “no excuses” during his initial reaction.

The coach was given a chance to reconsider a bit. Did the off-field storylines like Damar Hamlin, injuries, and other circumstances hold his team back against the Bengals?

Still no from McDermott.

“We got beat on the football field,” McDermott said.

Spencer Brown gets good news

Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates with offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79)Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

“There were some ups and downs,” McDermott said about right tackle Spencer Brown.

The coach went onto explain that as a tackle as opposed an interior lineman, you get more negative criticism.

McDermott backed his second-year tackle a bit with this response. Sounds like Brown will be in the fold again in 2023.

