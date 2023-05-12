11 takeaways from the 2023 Buffalo Bills schedule

Now that we know the full Buffalo Bills schedule in 2023, here are 11 takeaways from the slate ahead:

Another national spot early

Thanks in part to Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills have another huge national spot to start a season.

Last year, the Bills faced the Los Angeles Rams in the first game in the entire league. This time, it’s the last one of the opening week: The first Monday Night Football contest of 2023.

A hot start might be needed

After the Jets, it’s the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in order for the Bills.

There should only be a loss or two in that stretch if Buffalo wants to be a serious contender.

The tough stretch

And why might getting those early wins be important? Because the Bills have a stretch between Weeks 9 and 16 which includes the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

That is a difficult run.

A Super Bowl preview?

We’ll say it: Could Week 12 against the Eagles be a Super Bowl preview? It’s a top AFC vs. NFC showdown.

AFC East stretch late

The NFL always has the season finale as a divisional game. But in 2023, Buffalo’s final two opponents are the Patriots and Dolphins, respectively. Two in a row in the division to conclude the year.

Prime-time stretch

Speaking of stretches, the most noteworthy is Weeks 8 to 10. The Bills face the Bucs (Thursday Night Football), Bengals (Sunday Night Football) and Broncos (Monday Night Football). A streak of prime-time football for Buffalo to enjoy.

Only five games at 1 p.m.

The title says it all. Plenty of prime time and 4 p.m. kickoffs for the Bills next season.

First-ever Peacock

The Bills have a prime-time Saturday game against the Chargers on Dec. 23 which is neat. But this game will be the NFL’s first-ever contest streamed only on Peacock. A bit of history on the line–Who takes Peacock’s first game?

No back-to-back games away

The Bills have the 15th most miles traveled in 2023. But none of their travels will be on back-to-back weeks. Buffalo alternates all of them next season. Last season, the Bills had that happen three times.

Very late bye

The Bills face the Jaguars in London in Week 5. What might be most noteworthy about that is Buffalo not having a bye week after. The NFL traditionally does give teams playing overseas a week off, but not this time as the Bills have a very late bye in Week 13.

But extra prep for big games

But rest assured, there will be rest.

After the bye, the Bills travel to face the Chiefs.

In addition, another huge matchup comes on the road against the Bengals. But Buffalo gets a min-bye week before that one as well since they’ll be on Thursday Night Football the week prior.

If the Bills could pick two games to have extra prep for? It’s these ones.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire