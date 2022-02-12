11 Super Bowl records that could be broken in Rams vs. Bengals

1. Most 4th quarter lead changes

Plaxico Burress Super Bowl XLII

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There were three lead changes in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLII. Throughout the postseason, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford have engineered their fair share of game-winning drives.

2. Most lead changes in a Super Bowl

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Strangely one would have to go back to Super Bowl XIV between the Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers to see a flurry of lead changes — seven to be exact. If the Bengals and Rams’ offenses are clicking in the first quarter, fans could see eight at SoFi Stadium.

3. Biggest 4th quarter comeback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We all know the current one: 19 points when the New England Patriots overcame the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. If either the Bengals or Rams give up a 20-point lead to start the fourth quarter, that is all it takes to set a new record.

4. Most 1st quarter points by a team

Super Bowl XLV

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

It sounds fake to even say it, but the Super Bowl record for most points by a team in the first quarter is 14, last set by the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV. If either the Rams or Bengals score two touchdowns, successfully get an extra point, and then go for two, that would be all it would take to set a new record.

5. Most consecutive completions to start the Super Bowl

(Getty Images)

You would be right to think it was a Manning who did it, but you would be surprised to know it was Eli who completed nine passes to start Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots. Certainly either Stafford or Burrow could get 10 straight completions to begin the game.

6. Most times sacked

Richard Dent - Super Bowl XX

(AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

The record is seven, set three times by the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl X, the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Considering Burrow was dropped nine times in the divisional playoffs, it isn’t outside the realm to think he gets sacked eight times.

7. Most receptions in a game

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Patriots running back James White caught 14 passes in Super Bowl LI. With Cooper Kupp leading the NFL in catches and posting six games of double-digit catches, he is a good candidate to set a new receptions mark with 15.

8. Highest punting average

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst

Tom Rouen notched a 50.2 yards per punt for the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. The Rams’ Johnny Hekker averaged 44.2 and the Bengals’ Kevin Huber averaged 46.4. Given the Super Bowl will be indoors, either punter should be able to get to 50, although neither side really wants to be chasing this record.

9. Longest field goal

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Consider that Buffalo Bills kicker Steve Christie was able to boot a 54-yarder indoors at the Georgia Dome. The Rams’ Matt Gay and the Bengals’ Evan McPherson should be able to hit a 55-yarder indoors at SoFi Stadium.

10. Youngest coach to win a Super Bowl

ARLINGTON, TX – FEBRUARY 06: Ben Roethlisberger #7 and head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on during the National Anthem during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is the youngest at 36 years, 341 days when his side beat the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

If the Rams win, Sean McVay will be the youngest at 36 years, 20 days. His birthday was a few weeks ago on Jan. 24.

11. Punt return for a touchdown

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

No Super Bowl had ever gone into overtime until Super Bowl LI. No team has yet to return a punt return for a touchdown so far. Why can’t Super Bowl LVI be the first?

