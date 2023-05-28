11 summer enrollees from Texas’ 2023 class arrive on campus this week

It’s an exciting weekend for the Texas football program.

Nearly a dozen summer enrollees from the 2023 recruiting class will make their way to campus over the next couple days. The team begins workouts on Tuesday, May 30.

The incoming group is headlined by four-star safety Derek Williams and four-star wide receiver Ryan Niblett. However, each of the new enrollees will have catching up to do compared to their classmates that enrolled early in January.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer defensive lineman Trill Carter and punter Ryan Sanborn will be joining the team this weekend as well. Both transfers are expected to make an immediate impact for the Longhorns this season.

Here’s a look at the 11 summer enrollees arriving to Austin to begin their collegiate careers over the next few days.

Four-star S Derek Williams

"The first thing I think of when I hear Texas Football is greatness." Derek Williams Jr. @derek2_williams 🤘 #AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/bZj4I3f7Ux — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 23, 2022

New Iberia, LA native

6-foot-2, 185-pounds

No. 4 safety in the country (247Sports)

Advertisement

Four-star WR Ryan Niblett

Texas WR Ryan Niblett (@ryan_niblett) showing some YAC ability. pic.twitter.com/vYiT07fOnu — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 7, 2023

Houston, TX native

5-foot-10, 170-pounds

No. 15 wide receiver in the country (247Sports)

Four-star athlete Jelani McDonald

The moment in which 2023 Waco Connally ATH Jelani McDonald made his decision to commit to Texas. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/5VArYWomn0 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 7, 2023

Waco, TX native

6-foot-2, 197-pounds

No. 2 athlete in the country (247Sports)

Advertisement

Four-star edge Tausili Akana

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Tausili Akana has Committed to Texas! The 6’3 210 EDGE from Kahuku, HI chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Colorado, and others. He joins the Longhorns’ Top 5 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings.https://t.co/YSUjmKwAIM pic.twitter.com/Wq3NJ7eRu7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022

Lehi, Utah native

6-foot-4, 225-pounds

No. 5 linebacker in the country (247Sports)

Four-star safety Warren Roberson

JUST IN: Texas wraps the 2023 cycle by flipping Red Oak (Texas) 4 ⭐️ S Warren Roberson from TCU. Roberson serves as Texas’ seventh flip pledge in the 2023 cycle and cements a top three class. 🔗: https://t.co/VLCtORTXF4 pic.twitter.com/HjZpLUHKxT — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) February 7, 2023

Red Oak, TX native

6-foot-0, 180-pounds

No. 22 safety in the country (247Sports)

Advertisement

Four-star linebacker S'Maje Burrell

Get your Horns Up for S’Maje Burrell (@Smaje0)! The North Crowley LB is officially in the 2023 Texas class.🤘 pic.twitter.com/vns5h2rv98 — TFB Texas (@TFB_Texas) December 21, 2022

Fort Worth, TX native

6-foot-0, 215-pounds

No. 29 linebacker in the country (247Sports composite)

Four-star offensive tackle Trevor Goosby

#Texas pledge Trevor Goosby played his final high school football game with Longhorns’ OL coach Kyle Flood in the building. Goosby is oozing with upside and plans to play his senior season of basketball before enrolling on the 40 Acres. #HookEm @OBWire pic.twitter.com/K2dY9km4eX — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) December 3, 2022

Melissa, TX native

6-foot-6, 280-pounds

No. 26 offensive tackle in the country (247Sports composite)

Advertisement

Three-star running back Tre Wisner

Texas commit Tre Wisner with the second score of the game for Desoto pic.twitter.com/Tw5gXOZSbQ — Horns247 (@Horns247) December 17, 2022

DeSoto, TX native

5-foot-11, 180-pounds

No. 28 running back in the country (247Sports)

Three-star edge Billy Walton

New #Texas commit Billy Walton III (@cantstopbill__) shows off the bend and acceleration off the edge. The potential is there with and it comes with plenty of room to grow. @TFB_Texas pic.twitter.com/swRGrd4pHz — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) June 28, 2022

Dallas, TX native

6-foot-2.5, 215-pounds

No. 41 edge in the country (247Sports)

Advertisement

Three-star TE Spencer Shannon

Welcome to the 2023 class, Spencer Shannon! Versatile, big-bodied tight end joins the class. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/q4xSaVIVPM — TFB Texas (@TFB_Texas) December 21, 2022

Santa Ana, CA native

6-foot-7, 240-pounds

No. 34 tight end in the country (247Sports)

Three-star tight end Will Randle

BREAKING: Class of 2023 TE Will Randle has announced his Commitment to Texas! He is high school teammates with Five-Star QB Arch Manning #HookEm pic.twitter.com/0gyPVm8mD6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 19, 2022

New Orleans, LA native

6-foot-3, 220-pounds

No. 45 tight end in the country (247Sports composite)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire