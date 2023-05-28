11 summer enrollees from Texas’ 2023 class arrive on campus this week

Cami Griffin
It’s an exciting weekend for the Texas football program.

Nearly a dozen summer enrollees from the 2023 recruiting class will make their way to campus over the next couple days. The team begins workouts on Tuesday, May 30.

The incoming group is headlined by four-star safety Derek Williams and four-star wide receiver Ryan Niblett. However, each of the new enrollees will have catching up to do compared to their classmates that enrolled early in January.

Transfer defensive lineman Trill Carter and punter Ryan Sanborn will be joining the team this weekend as well. Both transfers are expected to make an immediate impact for the Longhorns this season.

Here’s a look at the 11 summer enrollees arriving to Austin to begin their collegiate careers over the next few days.

Four-star S Derek Williams

  • New Iberia, LA native

  • 6-foot-2, 185-pounds

  • No. 4 safety in the country (247Sports)

Four-star WR Ryan Niblett

  • Houston, TX native

  • 5-foot-10, 170-pounds

  • No. 15 wide receiver in the country (247Sports)

Four-star athlete Jelani McDonald

  • Waco, TX native

  • 6-foot-2, 197-pounds

  • No. 2 athlete in the country (247Sports)

Four-star edge Tausili Akana

  • Lehi, Utah native

  • 6-foot-4, 225-pounds

  • No. 5 linebacker in the country (247Sports)

Four-star safety Warren Roberson

  • Red Oak, TX native

  • 6-foot-0, 180-pounds

  • No. 22 safety in the country (247Sports)

Four-star linebacker S'Maje Burrell

  • Fort Worth, TX native

  • 6-foot-0, 215-pounds

  • No. 29 linebacker in the country (247Sports composite)

Four-star offensive tackle Trevor Goosby

  • Melissa, TX native

  • 6-foot-6, 280-pounds

  • No. 26 offensive tackle in the country (247Sports composite)

Three-star running back Tre Wisner

  • DeSoto, TX native

  • 5-foot-11, 180-pounds

  • No. 28 running back in the country (247Sports)

Three-star edge Billy Walton

  • Dallas, TX native

  • 6-foot-2.5, 215-pounds

  • No. 41 edge in the country (247Sports)

Three-star TE Spencer Shannon

  • Santa Ana, CA native

  • 6-foot-7, 240-pounds

  • No. 34 tight end in the country (247Sports)

Three-star tight end Will Randle

  • New Orleans, LA native

  • 6-foot-3, 220-pounds

  • No. 45 tight end in the country (247Sports composite)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

