11 summer enrollees from Texas’ 2023 class arrive on campus this week
It’s an exciting weekend for the Texas football program.
Nearly a dozen summer enrollees from the 2023 recruiting class will make their way to campus over the next couple days. The team begins workouts on Tuesday, May 30.
The incoming group is headlined by four-star safety Derek Williams and four-star wide receiver Ryan Niblett. However, each of the new enrollees will have catching up to do compared to their classmates that enrolled early in January.
Transfer defensive lineman Trill Carter and punter Ryan Sanborn will be joining the team this weekend as well. Both transfers are expected to make an immediate impact for the Longhorns this season.
Here’s a look at the 11 summer enrollees arriving to Austin to begin their collegiate careers over the next few days.
Four-star S Derek Williams
"The first thing I think of when I hear Texas Football is greatness."
Derek Williams Jr. @derek2_williams 🤘 #AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/bZj4I3f7Ux
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 23, 2022
New Iberia, LA native
6-foot-2, 185-pounds
No. 4 safety in the country (247Sports)
Four-star WR Ryan Niblett
Texas WR Ryan Niblett (@ryan_niblett) showing some YAC ability. pic.twitter.com/vYiT07fOnu
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 7, 2023
Houston, TX native
5-foot-10, 170-pounds
No. 15 wide receiver in the country (247Sports)
Four-star athlete Jelani McDonald
The moment in which 2023 Waco Connally ATH Jelani McDonald made his decision to commit to Texas. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/5VArYWomn0
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 7, 2023
Waco, TX native
6-foot-2, 197-pounds
No. 2 athlete in the country (247Sports)
Four-star edge Tausili Akana
BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Tausili Akana has Committed to Texas!
The 6’3 210 EDGE from Kahuku, HI chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Colorado, and others.
He joins the Longhorns’ Top 5 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings.https://t.co/YSUjmKwAIM pic.twitter.com/Wq3NJ7eRu7
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022
Lehi, Utah native
6-foot-4, 225-pounds
No. 5 linebacker in the country (247Sports)
Four-star safety Warren Roberson
JUST IN: Texas wraps the 2023 cycle by flipping Red Oak (Texas) 4 ⭐️ S Warren Roberson from TCU.
Roberson serves as Texas’ seventh flip pledge in the 2023 cycle and cements a top three class.
🔗: https://t.co/VLCtORTXF4 pic.twitter.com/HjZpLUHKxT
— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) February 7, 2023
Red Oak, TX native
6-foot-0, 180-pounds
No. 22 safety in the country (247Sports)
Four-star linebacker S'Maje Burrell
Get your Horns Up for S’Maje Burrell (@Smaje0)!
The North Crowley LB is officially in the 2023 Texas class.🤘 pic.twitter.com/vns5h2rv98
— TFB Texas (@TFB_Texas) December 21, 2022
Fort Worth, TX native
6-foot-0, 215-pounds
No. 29 linebacker in the country (247Sports composite)
Four-star offensive tackle Trevor Goosby
#Texas pledge Trevor Goosby played his final high school football game with Longhorns’ OL coach Kyle Flood in the building. Goosby is oozing with upside and plans to play his senior season of basketball before enrolling on the 40 Acres. #HookEm @OBWire pic.twitter.com/K2dY9km4eX
— Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) December 3, 2022
Melissa, TX native
6-foot-6, 280-pounds
No. 26 offensive tackle in the country (247Sports composite)
Three-star running back Tre Wisner
Texas commit Tre Wisner with the second score of the game for Desoto pic.twitter.com/Tw5gXOZSbQ
— Horns247 (@Horns247) December 17, 2022
DeSoto, TX native
5-foot-11, 180-pounds
No. 28 running back in the country (247Sports)
Three-star edge Billy Walton
New #Texas commit Billy Walton III (@cantstopbill__) shows off the bend and acceleration off the edge.
The potential is there with and it comes with plenty of room to grow. @TFB_Texas pic.twitter.com/swRGrd4pHz
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) June 28, 2022
Dallas, TX native
6-foot-2.5, 215-pounds
No. 41 edge in the country (247Sports)
Three-star TE Spencer Shannon
Welcome to the 2023 class, Spencer Shannon!
Versatile, big-bodied tight end joins the class. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/q4xSaVIVPM
— TFB Texas (@TFB_Texas) December 21, 2022
Santa Ana, CA native
6-foot-7, 240-pounds
No. 34 tight end in the country (247Sports)
Three-star tight end Will Randle
BREAKING: Class of 2023 TE Will Randle has announced his Commitment to Texas!
He is high school teammates with Five-Star QB Arch Manning #HookEm pic.twitter.com/0gyPVm8mD6
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 19, 2022
New Orleans, LA native
6-foot-3, 220-pounds
No. 45 tight end in the country (247Sports composite)