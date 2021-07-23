11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

Japan's Mai Murakami trains on the vault during a gymnastics practice session ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo: Gregory Bull via AP)

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week.

Check them out below.

Above: Japan’s Mai Murakami trains on the vault during a gymnastics practice session ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on July 22.

(Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A rainbow shines behind homes on a hillside during the Western drought in St. George, Utah, on July 20. An approximately 140-mile water pipeline is proposed to bring additional water from the Colorado River and Lake Powell in Arizona to communities in southern Utah.

(Photo: Matias Delacroix via AP)

Martine Moïse, the widow of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, is escorted out after a ceremony in remembrance of her husband, at the Hotel Roi Christophe in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on July 22. The president was assassinated at his home in Port-au-Prince on July 7, and Marine Moïse was wounded.

(Photo: Amr Nabil via AP)

Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, beside inscriptions left by pilgrims from previous years, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 19. The coronavirus has taken its toll on the hajj for a second year. What once drew some 2.5 million Muslims from all walks of life from across the globe, the hajj pilgrimage is now almost unrecognizable in scale.

(Photo: Matilde Campodonico via AP)

A person walks on the sea wall as a southeast wind blows in Montevideo, Uruguay, on July 18.

(Photo: Jeffrey Phelps via AP)

Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee on July 20.

(Photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Athletes and volunteers watch a drones flying to form a globe in the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 23.

(Photo: PAVEL MIKHEYEV via REUTERS)

A shepherd rides a horse as he herds a flock of sheep on the mountainous Assy plateau east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, on July 19.

(Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinian worshipers perform the al-Adha feast prayer at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem’s old city, on the first day of the feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, on July 20. The Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, marks the end of the annual pilgrimage or hajj to the Saudi holy city of Mecca and is celebrated in remembrance of Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to God.

(Photo: Ian Walton via AP)

United States’ Jordan Spieth tees off on the 12th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St. George’s golf course in Sandwich, England, on July 18.

(Photo: AZWAR IPANK/AFP via Getty Images)

Birds take flight as the sun sets after a day of feeding on the coast in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, on July 18.

