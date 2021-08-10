11 states report 1M cases since start of pandemic; Texas school districts defy order barring masks: Live COVID-19 updates

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Oklahoma and Kentucky each reported their 500,000th coronavirus case on Monday, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Now, half of America's states have each reported at least half a million cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

In all, 11 states have reported at least 1 million cases each: California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, New Jersey and Michigan.

In Kentucky on Monday, 1,139 people were hospitalized compared to a few hundred a day in June and early July. Numbers of patients in intensive care and on ventilators also have risen steadily.

In Oklahoma, the state's seven-day average of new daily cases now tops 2,000 per day. The last time's the state's rate of daily cases was higher was in early February.

During a news conference at the downtown fire station, emergency response authorities said Oklahoma City is among cities around the nation enduring a shortage of qualified emergency medical technicians and paramedics who provide pre-hospital treatment, care and transportation.

“When we look at the confluence of a busy summer in Oklahoma City, we are in the midst of not just a pandemic, but by all scientific evidence, the fourth wave of this pandemic in the United States,” EMSA Medical Director Jeffrey Goodloe said.

- Mike Stucka, USA TODAY and Josh Dulaney, Oklahoman

Also in the news:

►The superintendent of the school district in the capital of Florida said Monday that he will require masks amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fueled by the delta variant, even as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order suggesting punishments for school districts that mandate mask-wearing in classrooms.

►The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday raised its travel advisory for France, Israel and Thailand to level four, which discourages visiting those countries because of large caseloads of COVID-19.

►The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

►Most state workers in Washington, as well as private health care and long-term care employees, will be required to show proof of vaccination for the coronavirus by Oct. 18 or will lose their jobs.

►Mexico will ask the United States to send at least 3.5 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the country faces a third wave of infections.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has had more than 35.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 617,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 203.3 million cases and 4.2 million deaths. More than 166.6 million Americans — 50.1% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: With hurricanes approaching during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, health experts are calling on individuals to protect themselves from the weather and from potential exposure to the virus if they have to evacuate, gather in a shelter and more. Read the full story.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Dallas, Austin ISDs requiring masks for students and teachers; defying Abbott's order

The second-largest school district in Texas is defying the governor's executive order barring mask mandates, officials announced Monday. Following their announcement, another district in a major metropolitan area in Texas joined them.

“We’re in a situation that has gotten significantly more urgent,” said Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa in his announcement that the district would be the first in the state to require masks for students and teachers.

Austin Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde announced late Monday the district will require face masks, defying Gov. Greg Abbott's orders banning ​​mask mandates amid a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations from the highly contagious delta variant.

And Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II is expected to seek approval for a mask mandate from the school board of the largest school district in the state this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott has continued forbidding school districts from requiring face coverings, counter to recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatricians and the CDC.

CDC study disputes Paul, Massie claims COVID-19 immunity

Two Republican members of Congress from Kentucky — Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie — have steadfastly refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying they have natural immunity because they had the viral infection.

But a new study from the CDC, based on data from people in Kentucky who contracted COVID-19 a second time, says the vaccine boosts immunity in people who have had the virus.

Unvaccinated people who contracted COVID-19 are more than twice as likely to catch it again than those who got vaccinated after contracting the virus, it said.

The study shows "COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity alone and that vaccines, even after prior infection, help prevent reinfection," the CDC said in a news release announcing the results.

Read more here.

-- Deborah Yetter, Louisville Courier Journal

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials

As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. But the new mandate has opened the door for those opposed to getting the vaccine to cheat the system, according to interviews with students, education and law enforcement officials.

Both faculty and students at dozens of schools interviewed by The Associated Press say they are concerned about how easy it is to get fake vaccine cards. Across the internet, a cottage industry has sprung up to accommodate people who say they won’t get vaccinated for either personal or religious reasons.

An Instagram account with the username “vaccinationcards” sells laminated COVID-19 vaccination cards for $25 each. A user on the encrypted messaging app, Telegram, offers “COVID-19 Vaccine Cards Certificates,” for as much as $200 apiece.

A Reddit user commented on a thread about falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards, saying, in part, “I need one, too, for college. I refuse to be a guinea pig.”

On Twitter, one user with more than 70,000 followers tweeted: “My daughter bought 2 fake ID’s online for $50 while in college. Shipped from China. Anyone have the link for vaccine cards?”

According to a tally by The Chronicle of Higher Education, at least 675 colleges and universities now require proof of COVID-19 inoculations. The process to confirm vaccination at many schools can be as simple as uploading a picture of the vaccine card to the student’s portal.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 11 states report 1 million COVID cases since start of the pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”

  • Bernie Madoff had toes amputated and shouted about release on death bed, new report reveals

    Failing kidneys and a declining cognitive function made the disgraced financier’s final year in prison a whirlwind of suffering

  • If Your Teeth Feel Like This, It Could Be a Sign of Cancer, Says the CDC

    The average American may be familiar with lung, breast, and skin cancer, but fewer people are aware of their risk of head and neck cancers. These lesser known types of cancer can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, or salivary glands, as well as the nasal cavity or sinuses. While somewhat uncommon, they tend to carry a bleak prognosis, in part because they're rarely discussed—and frequently discovered when they're too advanced to treat.The five-year survival rate following a diagnosis of sinus

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • Coronavirus latest news: No guarantee exams will return next year despite fears of record grade inflation, Gavin Williamson says

    Gavin Williamson: Students ‘deserve’ top A-level grades PCR swabs pile up on streets as testing descends into ‘absolute mess’ GPs suffer increasing abuse from patients struggling to access care Civil servants could face pay cut if they don’t head back to the office Chef's anti-vaccine family killed by coronavirus

  • Austin warns of ‘catastrophe’ as Texas again becomes center of pandemic

    City implores residents to stay home, mask up and get vaccinated as ICU capacity in hospitals dwindles to single digits Downtown Austin, Texas, in March 2021. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing exponentially and intensive care unit capacity in hospitals dwindling to single digits, officials in the Austin area are warning of “catastrophe” as Texas again becomes an center of the pandemic. Austin’s local governments issued an urgent message through their emergency notification

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.

  • Unvaccinated Kansas residents who went to the Garth Brooks concert need to quarantine

    Health officials question how Kansas enforces requiring individuals who attended the sold-out Garth Brooks concert Saturday to quarantine.

  • DeSantis threatens salaries of superintendents, school board members who support masking

    Florida's board of education could withhold pay from superintendents and school board members who mandate face masks in schools, according to a statement from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office Monday, reports CBS Miami. Why it matters: Florida is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Rising cases have triggered fierce debate around masking guidelines in schools.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to improve her chances of having a baby. What experts say about the impact of BMI on fertility.

    Having a low or high BMI can make it difficult to conceive or cause complications, women's health experts say.

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the vaccine rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.

  • I’m Vaccinated And Still Got COVID-19. Here’s What A Breakthrough Case Is Like.

    "Alabama is probably the worst spot to get infected with the coronavirus right now, especially if you’re uninsured like me."

  • ‘Selfish, ignorant society.’ Angry Kansas Citians blame unvaccinated for COVID scourge

    “The wealthiest country on earth with the greatest resources can’t convince its citizens to take the medicine that will make this thing go away.”

  • Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards online worry college officials

    As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. An Instagram account with the username “vaccinationcards” sells laminated COVID-19 vaccination cards for $25 each. An increasing number of inquiries to these sites and similar ones appear to be from those who are trying to get fake vaccination cards for college.

  • If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

    Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.RELATED: Doing This 30-Minute Workout a Few Times a Week Can Stave Off Dementia. Eating even small amounts of processed meat every day raises your risk of dementia. A stud

  • If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

    It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Texas Governor More Concerned With Stopping Mask Mandates Than Stopping the Virus

    Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning mask mandates, but doctors are sounding the alarm that hospitals in the state are filling up