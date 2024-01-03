Here are 11 standout players from Shore Conference girls basketball for Dec. 26-Jan. 1

The Shore Conference girls basketball season is still young but we're getting better chances to decipher who the top players might be from night to night.

There's been double-doubles, 20-plus point scorers and a good number of stat sheet stuffers to go around in the Shore Conference.

More: Ranking the Top 30 girls basketball teams in the Shore Conference

This past week was the time for Christmas invitationals, showcases, tournaments and just a lot of hoops. Here's the 11 standouts from the last week of 2023.

Red Bank’s Synai Blychanton drives into basket for a shot. Red Bank Regional Girls Basketball defeats Wall 54-51 in WOBM Christmas Classic Cervino Final on December 30, 2023 in Toms River NJ.

Synai Blychanton, Red Bank Regional, Sophomore - After her team started the season 1-2, Blychanton has played a big role in the Bucs three game win streak. The sophomore dropped 16 points in their WOBM Christmas Classic Championship win over Wall.

Red Bank Caroline Polloway goes up with shot as Rumson Abby Boyle guards her. Rumson-Fair Haven Girls Basketball defeats Red Bank Regional in Rumson, NJ on January 23, 2023.

Caroline Polloway, Red Bank Regional, Junior - The junior is averaging nearly a double-double, and has stepped up big in the absence their senior big Camryn Gardner. She won the MVP at the WOBM Christmas Classic, finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in the championship game.

Manchester Devyn Quigley drives to the basket. Manchester Girls Basketball defeats Middletown South in 2023 WOBM Christmas Tournament opening round in Toms River on December 26, 2023.

Devyn Quigley, Manchester Township, Senior - The NC State commit averaged 27.6 points a game at the WOBM tournament and finished first all-tournament team.

Wall Shayne Eldridge drive to the basket. Red Bank Regional Girls Basketball defeats Wall 54-51 in WOBM Christmas Classic Cervino Final on December 30, 2023 in Toms River NJ.

Shayne Eldridge, Wall Township, Senior - Despite falling to Red Bank Regional in the WOBM Christmas Classic, the senior still manage to put up 26 points in that game. She's been averaging 18.1 points per game and has proven to be a sniper from deep.

Ocean Kayden Clark drives and shoots as Freehold Gaby Parker moves in to block her. Ocean Twp. Girls Basketball defeats Freehold Township in Blue Devil Holiday Invitational in West Long Branch on December 28, 2023.

Kayden Clark, Ocean Township, Junior - Has been a complete bucket-getter in their championship run in winning the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament. She averaged 19.5 points in that tournament and averages 15.6 points this season.

Red Bank Addy Nyemchek puts in a first half shot. Red Bank Catholic Girls Basketball edges out St. Rose on February 2, 2023 in Belmar, NJ.

Addy Nyemchek, Red Bank Catholic, Sophomore - The leading scorer who played a big role in winning the Viking Invitational in Delaware over Christmas Break. She's averaging 14.8 points a game and her team has only suffered one loss on the season so far.

Jada Lynch of Stl Rose. St. Rose vs Manasquan basketball. Manasquan, NJThursday, December 22, 2022

Jada Lynch, St. Rose, Sophomore - She leads the team in scoring with 15.1 points a game and averaged nearly the same in their 2-0 Holiday HoopFest run.

Manasquan Hope Masonius goes up with first half shot. Red Bank Catholic Girls Basketball vs Manasquan in Shore Conference Semifinal game in Toms River NJ on February 15, 2023.

Hope Masonius, Manasquan, Senior - Although Manasquan fell short of winning the Tampa Bay Invitational, the Bucknell commit's 16 points and 10 rebounds against Colonial (FL) deserves recognition.

Stella Lockhart, St. John Vianney, Sophomore - She dropped 19 points and 11 rebounds in a championship win over St. Vincent Pallotti (MD) at the Tampa Bay Invitational.

Ocean Eli Clark drives to the basket in first half action. Ocean Twp. Girls Basketball defeats Freehold Township in Blue Devil Holiday Invitational in West Long Branch on December 28, 2023.

Eli Clark, Ocean Township, Senior - The Le Moyne commit finished with 13 points and seven assists in the Spartans' Blue Devils Invitational Championship win over Howell.

St. Rose’s Christa Ramos drives past Manasquan’s Mary Elizabeth Donnelly. Manasquan at St. Rose basketball. Belmar, NJTuesday, January 18, 2022

Christa Ramos, Neptune, Junior - Before Neptune's loss to Somerville in the West Windsor-Plainsboro North Tournament, Ramos 21 points in their two straight wins in that same tournament.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ Shore girls basketball top players of the week