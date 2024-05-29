11 Sooners moving on to NCAA Championships

May 28—Oklahoma's track and field teams had 11 qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships at the NCAA West prelims last weekend.

Only the top 12 athletes in each event and the top 12 relay teams qualified. The Sooners had five athletes on the women's side advance and six on the men's side.

Nikaoli Williams and Anthony Riley each qualified on long jump after posting career-best performances at prelims. Williams led the way with a third-place finish and a jump of 7.99m.

Riley finished sixth with a jump of 7.81m.

Jasmine Akins advanced to the NCAA Championships on women's long jump with an eighth-place finish. Pippi Lotta Enok and Angel Richmore each qualified in the heptathlon.

Olivia Lueking (pole vault) and Tuane Silver (shot put) round out the qualifiers on the women's team.

Diego Trevino qualified in men's shot put on his first throw, a toss of 7.81m to earn sixth place. Bayley Campbell qualified in the hammer throw, Kyren Williams in high jump and BJ Green in triple jump.

The NCAA Championships are held in Eugene, Ore. on June 5-8.