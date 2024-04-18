11 Salem-area track and field athletes to watch at Oregon Relays at Hayward Field

Salem area schools will be well-represented at Hayward Field this weekend for the Oregon Relays — one of the top high school track meets on the West Coast.

In total, 109 high school programs have entries for the meet. Several athletes with local ties will be among the frontrunners in their respective events.

Here are 11 Salem area athletes with top marks who are slated to compete this weekend in Eugene.

North Salem's DeMari Thompson, center, wins the 6A boys 100 meters ahead of Barlow's Micah Perry, left, and West Salem's Mihaly Akpamgbo, right, during the OSAA state track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Mihaly Akpamgbo (West Salem) and DeMari Thompson (North Salem) — 100m, 200m

In what could prove to be the premier event of the meet, North Salem’s DeMari Thompson and West Salem’s Mihaly Akpamgbo are set to face off for another highly-anticipated battle.

Thompson, the two-time reigning state 100 meter champion, won last year’s 6A title in 10.65 seconds — narrowly beating Akpamgbo (10.68). Akpamgbo, meanwhile, captured the 6A 200 title in 21.75.

Thompson and Akpamgbo are both slated to compete in the 100 and 200 at Hayward this weekend alongside Lake Oswego senior James Bauman, who owns the fastest time in the state for both events this season.

Makai DeBerry (West Salem) — javelin, shot put

As a junior last season, West Salem’s Makai DeBerry placed sixth at state in the javelin and 11th in the shot put. He’s already set personal-bests in both events this spring, and will look to continue his strong start to the season on Friday.

South Salem’s Griffin Haider competes in the pole vault during the CVC district track meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Keizer, Ore.

Griffin Haider (South Salem) — pole vault

South Salem senior Griffin Haider shattered his personal-best in the pole vault earlier this season with a mark of 15 feet, 3 inches at the Sam Barlow Spring Spectacular on March 21.

He owns the top height in the state by a wide margin this spring.

Logan Hilty (West Salem) — long jump, triple jump

West Salem junior Logan Hilty owns the fourth-best triple jump mark (44 feet, 10 ½ inches) and sixth-best long jump mark (22 feet, 2 inches) this season.

He is slated to compete in both events at Hayward this weekend.

Hadley Hughes (Willamina) — javelin, shot put, discus, hammer

Willamina freshman Hadley Hughes owns the top javelin throw among 2A athletes this season with a personal-best of 129 feet, 9 inches. She also sits near the top of the 2A leaderboards in the shot put (second, 33 feet, 8 inches) and discus (fourth, 105 feet, 3 inches).

Hughes is set to compete in all three of those events, as well as the hammer throw, at Hayward this weekend.

Olivia Jolivette (West Salem) — long jump, 100m

After finishing eighth in the long jump at the 6A state meet last season, West Salem senior Olivia Jolivette will be looking to eclipse her personal best of 18 feet, 1 inch on Friday.

She is also slated to compete in the 100 meter dash, where she owns a personal best of 12.46 seconds.

West Salem’s Avery Meier competes in the 1,500 meters during the Titan Track Classic on Friday, April 7, 2023 at West Salem High School in West Salem, Ore.

Avery Meier (West Salem) — 2 miles

As a freshman last season, West Salem’s Avery Meier took sixth in the 6A state 1,500 and ninth in the 3,000 before capping off her season at Nike Outdoor Nationals.

She is slated to compete in the 2 mile event on Friday and owns the 10th-fastest seed time.

Jack Meier (West Salem) — 2 miles

West Salem’s Jack Meier was the runner up in the 3,000 at the 6A state meet last spring. He is slated to compete at 2 miles on Friday and will enter the meet with the fifth-fastest seed time in the event.

Jocelyn Neufer (Sprague) — javelin

In her first meet of the season, Sprague junior Jocelyn Neufer uncorked a personal-best javelin throw of 111 feet, 3 inches. That’s 17th-best among 6A athletes this season and shattered her previous best mark by more than 7 feet.

She is set to compete on Friday and owns the top local mark.

Calvin Stewart (South Salem) — high jump

In his first time at the state meet last spring, Calvin Stewart finished eighth in the high jump to cap off a strong freshman season. This year, the South Salem sophomore owns a personal best of 6 feet, 6 inches — tied for second-best in the state.

Only four athletes on Saturday’s entry sheet own a better personal-best than Stewart.

Jarrid Denney is the high school sports reporter for the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at JDenney@salem.gannett.com or on X @jarrid_denney

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem athletes to watch at Oregon Relays meet at Hayward Field