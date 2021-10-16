How are 11 recent Saints departures playing with their new teams?

The New Orleans Saints lost familiar names this offseason like Emmanuel Sanders, Jackrabbit Jenkins, and Trey Hendrickson to an unprecedented salary cap crunch, and many of their departures have already hit the ground running with other teams.

So how are they doing? Here’s a quick survey of 11 former Saints through the first five weeks of 2021:

DE Trey Hendrickson (Bengals)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Hendrickson has become Cincinnati’s best pass rusher, notching 24 pressures and 5 sacks in as many games. And he’s continuing to produce on his own after benefiting from Cameron Jordan drawing double teams last season in New Orleans. It’s disappointing that the Saints couldn’t retain him, but the sudden salary cap drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic left them little choice.

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (Titans)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins reacts after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

No Tennessee defender has been targeted more often than Jenkins, who has surrendered 22 receptions on 32 passes into his coverage for 267 receiving yards. He’s broken up 2 passes and given up 1 touchdown catch, with 3 penalties. He’s been a capable starter for the Titans, and those numbers compare well to his replacement Paulson Adebo (22-of-33 for 331 yards and 3 touchdown passes, with 2 interceptions and 4 fouls).

WR Emmanuel Sanders (Bills)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) makes a touchdown reception against the Washington Football Team during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Few players have benefited more from a change of scenery than Sanders, who is averaging 3.8 receptions and 64.4 receiving yards per game in Buffalo (up from 4.4 catches and 51.9 yards per game last season season). His average depth of target has doubled from 8.8 to 16.0, working more as a big-play threat than a short-area possession receiver.

LB Alex Anzalone (Lions)

Detroit Lions middle linebacker Alex Anzalone is seen in the bench area during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Durability was a concern for Anzalone in New Orleans, but he hasn’t missed a snap in Detroit — he’s one of two players to remain on the field for every defensive rep the Lions have taken. But he’s also leading the team with 8 missed tackles. As we saw with the Saints, Anzalone is making the right reads but not sealing up his tackling technique.

TE Jared Cook (Chargers)

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The athletic tight end has bounced back from a down year in 2020 to average 3.4 receptions and 42.0 receiving yards per game, benefiting from Justin Herbert’s big arm and the plethora of other weapons crowding L.A.’s offense. Cook ranks third on the team in targets (26) and receiving yards (210) though he’s dropped two passes and drawn four penalties.

DT Malcom Brown (Jaguars)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Brown has led Jacksonville’s defensive tackles in snaps played (222), doing most of his work on running downs with just a couple of pressures logged as a pass rusher. He hasn’t missed a tackle or drawn a penalty through five games.

DT Sheldon Rankins (Jets)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh celebrates with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) after a stop on fourth down during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Rankins has played 202 defensive snaps for New York, second-most among their interior linemen, and he’s created 10 pressures through five games (with one sack). He hasn’t been the impact pass rusher many expected coming out of college, but Rankins is a steady veteran who can help most rotations around the league.

CB Justin Hardee Sr. (Jets)

New York Jets defensive back Justin Hardee, center, celebrates after winning in overtime of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Hardee leads the Jets in special teams snaps played (115) with heavy minutes played on every unit except the field goal protection squad. He’s missed one tackle in the return game but also leads the team with four tackles in that phase, and he’s a big reason New York has allowed the seventh-fewest yards on kick returns (105).

FB Michael Burton (Chiefs)

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton (45) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Burton ranks second-best in pro football among fullbacks with an average of 2.3 yards gained after contact, but most of his contributions have come on the kick return and coverage units. Kansas City ranks second-best in kick return yards gained (358) and ninth in kick return yards allowed (112), so he’s been a good get for them. For context, the Saints rank eighth and third in those same categories.

P Thomas Morstead (Jets)

Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view as pigeons feed on the turf of Empower Field at Mile High as New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts away in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Morstead has been solid since joining his new team earlier this season. He ranks 12th in net yards per punt (47.5), dropping 6 of his 17 tries inside the 20-yard line without spotting a touchback. He’s tied for the second-most fair catches, too, showing he can boom his punts high enough for his teammates to get downfield and prevent a return. Morstead’s 47.5 raw yards per punt is his best number since 2016 and the third-highest of his career. He can still play.

RB Latavius Murray (Ravens)

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Murray leads Baltimore in rushing attempts (50) and touchdown runs (3), but he hasn’t been very explosive. His only run of 10-plus yards traveled 11 yards and he’s only forced two missed tackles. He’s averaging 3.4 yards per carry. You can see why the Saints let him go. Still, he’s the lead back on a 4-1 team and is probably happy to land in a situation with so many opportunities to get on the field.

