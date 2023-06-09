11 quotes from Pete Carroll at the end of Seahawks 2023 mandatory minicamp

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke with the beat reporters for the first time in a while after yesterday’s third and final practice of mandatory minicamp.

Carroll touched on a lot of topics, including injury updates, rookie progress and expectations for training camp. Here are 11 quotes from that conversation.

CB Mike Jackson had 'the best camp of anyone'

Pete Carroll said CB Mike Jackson "had the best camp of anyone." pic.twitter.com/F8us4qPFk9 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) June 8, 2023

CB Devon Witherspoon 'capable' in the slot

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll talking about using Devon Witherspoon inside the last few days. pic.twitter.com/lWZUxxjX7w — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 8, 2023

CB Tariq Woolen 'on track' for training camp

Carroll said Tariq Woolen is still on track to be back for training camp. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) June 8, 2023

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is 'really, really natural'

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Another Seahawks practice, more of what Jaxon Smith-Njigba does best: Catching ball away from his body with his hands, smoothest cuts. Just clean.

"Oh, man," Pete Carroll says, "he's really, really natural….He's got this great change of direction…Hands as natural as can be." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 8, 2023

RB Zach Charbonnet 'just a complete ball player'

Pete Carroll on rookie running back Zach Charbonnet from @UCLAFootball, the Seahawks' second-round pick: "Zach does everything well…He's just a complete ball player." Don't be surprised at the reps/touches Charbonnet gets with Kenneth Walker this season. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 8, 2023

OLB Alton Robinson, DT Bryan Mone returns 'going to be a while'

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Pete Carroll says it's going to be a while before edge Alton Robinson and NT Bryan Mone will return from injuries and get onto the Seahawks practice field. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 8, 2023

Anthony Bradford 'bonked' his head in a fender-bender

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

More from Carroll: -Coby Bryant has been sidelined by a toe injury. No surgery -Rookie G Anthony Bradford was in a fender bender and "bonked" his head. That kept him out of minicamp practices -"It's going to be a while" before OLB Alton Robinson and DT Bryan Mone are healthy — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 8, 2023

'2 or 3 or 4' UDFAs in the mix to play for Seahawks

Pete Carroll, here talking to new safety Julian Love today at minicamp, says “2 or 3 or 4” undrafted rookies could be competing to play for #Seahawks this fall. First two he mentioned: S Jonathan Sutherland from ⁦@PennStateFball⁩ and WR Jake Bobo from ⁦@UCLAFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/Hxnolqmfnr — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 8, 2023

No concern 'yet' about Jamal Adams missing Week 1

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Asked Pete Carroll if there's any Seahawks concern that Jamal Adams won't be ready for the start of the season Sept. 10. "No, not yet," coach says. "Let's get to camp." @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 8, 2023

DK Metcalf has 'stepped back,' now letting Geno Smith lead

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll says, yes, DK Metcalf has indeed stepped back and let Geno Smith lead the Seahawks this year. The coach was glad to hear Metcalf said that. PC says the 25-yo Metcalf's next step in his maturation: Perfect controlling distractions to his game. https://t.co/Iaxu2t2aOu — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 8, 2023

On Bobby Wagner's return: 'We just had to make sure not to screw it up'

Bobby Wagner

Pete Carroll on Bobby Wagner return. ‘ I told him all along that it would work we just had to make sure not to screw it up.” ⁦@CascadiasportsN⁩ ⁦@Seahawks⁩ pic.twitter.com/8TSBod325c — MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) June 8, 2023

