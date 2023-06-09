11 quotes from Pete Carroll at the end of Seahawks 2023 mandatory minicamp

Tim Weaver
·3 min read

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke with the beat reporters for the first time in a while after yesterday’s third and final practice of mandatory minicamp.

Carroll touched on a lot of topics, including injury updates, rookie progress and expectations for training camp. Here are 11 quotes from that conversation.

CB Mike Jackson had 'the best camp of anyone'

CB Devon Witherspoon 'capable' in the slot

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CB Tariq Woolen 'on track' for training camp

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is 'really, really natural'

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

RB Zach Charbonnet 'just a complete ball player'

OLB Alton Robinson, DT Bryan Mone returns 'going to be a while'

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Anthony Bradford 'bonked' his head in a fender-bender

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

'2 or 3 or 4' UDFAs in the mix to play for Seahawks

No concern 'yet' about Jamal Adams missing Week 1

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

DK Metcalf has 'stepped back,' now letting Geno Smith lead

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Bobby Wagner's return: 'We just had to make sure not to screw it up'

Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner

