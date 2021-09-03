11 punt and kick return options for the 2021 Panthers

The Carolina Panthers currently have a job, maybe two, open and someone has to do it.

In the aftermath of chiseling down their personnel into its active 53-man roster, the team has left its punt and kick return duties open basically to interpretation. There is no clear answer.

Prohibitive favorites such as wide receiver David Moore, running back Reggie Bonnafon and whatever they tried to turn offensive weapon Trenton Cannon into are all out. And while there are a small number of candidates left that have experience taking back kicks, that experience is relatively minimal.

So, who’s going to do it? Here are a few options, internally and externally, that the Panthers may have.

Internal

WR Brandon Zylstra

If their Week 1 game against the New York Jets were to kick off tomorrow, Zylstra’s the guy for either side. But again, the experience is limited as he’s had just five career punt returns (one for Carolina in 2019) and three career kick returns over his three pro campaigns.

WR C.J. Saunders

Head coach Matt Rhule made note of his confidence in Saunders as a returner on Wednesday, saying he knows he “could go back there in a second.” Like Zylstra, the undrafted free agent isn’t extremely well versed there quite yet, with 13 total punt returns over his collegiate and preseason careers. He’d also have to be elevated from the practice squad if he’s one of the choices.

WR DJ Moore

While enticing, Moore is a risky option. Sending your No. 1 receiver out to potentially get blasted by gunners isn’t the most sound of strategies. But Moore’s elite balance and speed as a ball carrier could set up him as a situational returner, perhaps in more pressure-filled spots during the season.

WR Shi Smith

With 21 career take-backs in college (and 22 if you count preseason play), Smith would likely be the favorite for either kicks or punts if he wasn’t currently dealing with a shoulder injury. And while the setback won’t keep the 2021 sixth-rounder out for too long, he’s not a realistic choice until we hear otherwise about his status.

RB Chuba Hubbard

The hard-working rookie added return duties to his résumé this summer, bringing back a kickoff for 23 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rhule and his staff are clearly trying to find a sweet spot for Hubbard, but it likely won’t be as a punt returner as he continues to settle in.

RB Rodney Smith

Smith, like Saunders, would need to jump off the practice squad and into an active slot to claim the job. And if he does, it could be as a kick returner, as he amassed 30 takes over his long stay at the University of Minnesota.

External

WR Pharoh Cooper: The only man to take back punts for Carolina in 2020, Cooper could be called back for his specialities on special teams.

WR Justin Hardy: Another local option, Hardy fielded 20 punts for the Atlanta Falcons back in 2018.

RB Chris Thompson: The 30-year-old has reps in both areas, with a combined 44 returns over his eight-year career.

WR Marqise Lee: Lee’s been bouncing around of late. But he has the tools and history, with a career average of 30.3 yards per kick return, to man return duties.

RB Duke Johnson: Johnson may be looking for an opportunity as more than just a special teamer. He does, though, have 20 career punt returns.