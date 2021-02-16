11 potential salary cap casualties, cuts for Bills this offseason

The Buffalo Bills have some tough decisions to make this offseason and one could assume that cutting players is amongst the hardest jobs for a front office to make. Now throw in a pandemic? Those decisions likely get even tougher.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are in this exactly situation. The latest reports suggest the 2021 NFL salary cap will drop to between $180-185 million.

Per Spotac, if maxed out at $185M, the Bills still only have around $3M of cap space to work with. Translation: Beane and McDermott are going to have to find ways to make more cap room in the coming weeks and there’s only one way to do that: Cap casualties/ cuts.

The way NFL contracts are structured, not every player will save a team money against the salary cap if released. Some actually cost teams more to do so during certain times of a deal, while others make total sense. In some scenarios, the best route is even restructuring a deal.

In an effort to see where the Bills might be looking at to find salary cap space, here are 11 salary cap casualties the Bills could make this offseason:

WR John Brown

Bills wide receiver John Brown. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2021 cap hit: $9.5M

Dead cap hit: $1.6M

Approx. cap savings: $7.9M

Age: 30

2020 stats: 33 catches, 458 yards, 3 TDs PFF grade: 65.7 (82nd out of 127 qualifying players) Analysis: Brown falls into the category being a casualty after a tough 2020 dealing with injuries.

DE Mario Addison

Bills defensive end Mario Addison. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

2021 cap hit: $10.2M

Dead cap hit: $2M

Approx. cap savings: $8.2M

Age: 33

2020 stats: 30 tackles, 7 for loss, 5 sacks, 4 passes defended PFF grade: 59.5 (78th of 108 qualifying players) Analysis: Addison led the Bills in sacks but was inconsistent so he would be a player on the cut radar.

DE Jerry Hughes

(AP Photo/John Munson)

2021 cap hit: $9.45M

Dead cap hit: $2.1M

Approx. cap savings: $7.35

Age: 32

2020 stats: 29 tackles, 4 for loss, 4.5 sacks, INT, 2 forced fumbles PFF grade: 75.3 (18th of 108 qualifying players) Analysis: A team leader and favorite of PFF, Hughes is unlikely to go anywhere but could see a contract restructuring to help the team out.

TE Lee Smith

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

2021 cap hit: $2.25M

Dead cap hit: $0

Approx. cap savings: $2.25M

Age: 33

2020 stats: 4 catches, 35 yards, 2 TDs PFF grade: 73.6 (Did not qualify) Analysis: Smith has already said he's contemplating retirement so he's likely done in Buffalo.

WR Cole Beasley

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 cap hit: $7.4M

Dead cap hit: $3M

Approx. cap savings: $4.4M

Age: 32

2020 stats: 82 catches, 967 yards, 4 TDs PFF grade: 81.7 (17th of 127 qualifying players) Analysis: Pivotal to the Bills offense in 2020, Beasley isn't going anywhere.

DL Quinton Jefferson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

2021 cap hit: $8M

Dead cap hit: $1.5M

Approx. cap savings: $6.5M

Age: 27

2020 stats: 23 tackles, 3 for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble PFF grade: 59.1 (82nd of 126 qualifying players) Analysis: A rotational piece, Jefferson is a more likely cap casualty.

DT Vernon Butler

(AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

2021 cap hit: $7.8M

Dead cap hit: $1M

Approx. cap savings: $6.8M

Age: 26

2020 stats: 18 tackles, 5 for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended PFF grade: 57.1 (88th of 126 qualifying players) Analysis: Like Jefferson, Butler's contract signed last offseason was structured in a way to essentially be a one-year deal.

LB Tyler Matakevich

Gannett photo

2021 cap hit: $3.7M

Dead cap hit: $350K

Approx. cap savings: $3.35M

Age: 28

2020 stats: 23 tackles, 2 passes defended PFF grade: 73.8 (Did not qualify) Analysis: The Bills love their special teamers so restructuring Matakevich is an offseason headline to monitor.

OL Mitch Morse

Gannett photo

2021 cap hit: $10.3M

Dead cap hit: $5.5M

Approx. cap savings: $4.8M

Age: 28

PFF grade: 63.3 (21st of 36 qualifying players) Analysis: It might be tough to restructure Morse's deal considering the high cap hit so the Bills could just leave this one alone until 2022 where the saving are a few million larger.

S Jordan Poyer

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

2021 cap hit: $7.875M

Dead cap hit: $2M

Approx. cap savings: $5.875M

Age: 29

2020 stats: 124 tackles, 4 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 INTs, 5 passes defended PFF grade: 71.3 (21st of 94 qualifying players) Analysis: Not going anywhere, but there are savings.

S Micah Hyde

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

2021 cap hit: $6.7M

Dead cap hit: $1.6M

Approx. cap savings: $5.1M

Age: 30

2020 stats: 70 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 INT, 5 passes defended PFF grade: 70.3 (25th of 94 qualifying players) Analysis: Hyde is more likely to see a contract extension than anything else. Note: All salary cap numbers are via Spotrac.

