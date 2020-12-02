11 potential destinations for Sam Darnold if Jets decide to trade their young quarterback

Ralph Vacchiano
·6 min read
Sam Darnold vs. Chiefs
Sam Darnold vs. Chiefs

Sam Darnold could be a gift to a franchise desperately seeking a quarterback to lead them. He’s 23, still on his rookie contract, and generally highly regarded. Quarterbacks like that are almost never available. If they are, there’s always a catch.

But there’s no catch here, if the Jets do end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. They’ll have no choice but to trade Darnold rather than give him another year or two to develop.

And they shouldn’t have trouble finding a partner who believes an investment in Darnold is worth the risk.

There are several NFL teams absolutely desperate for a franchise quarterback that should jump at a player like Darnold. There are several more with uncertainty at that position, and the idea of landing Darnold could convince them to make a move.

There are also quite a few teams looking for Quarterbacks of the Future, though Darnold is a bit of a gamble for teams in that group. They will be wary of his fifth-year option (for 2022) which will be more than $25 million. They’d essentially be forced into making the switch to Darnold by then because of the cost, which makes it complicated for teams with aging quarterbacks who have multiple years left on their contracts (like Atlanta’s Matt Ryan) or with aging, high-profile starters with big egos who may still have plenty of good years remaining (like Tom Brady in Tampa or Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay).

So who could be the serious bidders if Darnold is up for sale? Here’s a look at some of the possible players if GM Joe Douglas decides to make a deal:

Indianapolis Colts – Philip Rivers just turned 39 and is unsigned for next season. Jacoby Brissett clearly isn’t the future in Indy, and while they like fourth-round pick Jacob Eason, he’s still developmental. The Colts have a lot of pieces in place, including a strong defense and offensive line. Trading for Darnold and turning things over to him next year or in 2022 is a good way for them to stay on top. And it would be ironic, because the Colts were the ones who traded the draft pick the Jets used to select Darnold in the first place.

Chicago Bears – The Mitch Trubisky experiment is over, and it should be clear to everyone now that Nick Foles is just an NFL backup. And since the Bears won’t be drafting high enough to take an elite quarterback, spending a couple of picks on an already seasoned Darnold makes a lot of sense. They can even still draft a quarterback later in the first round as insurance.

Denver Broncos – John Elway is on a never-ending search for a franchise quarterback, and Drew Lock hasn’t shown any signs that he’s it. The Broncos have made big moves for quarterbacks before (see: Manning, Peyton). If Elways sees potential in Darnold, he wouldn’t hesitate to make a deal.

Pittsburgh Steelers – Ben Roethlisberger will be 39 in March, is only signed through next season, and has flirted with retirement before. It’s not out of the question he’ll consider it again, especially if the Steelers (10-0) win, or even reach, the Super Bowl this year. They do have Mason Rudolph, a third-rounder out of Oklahoma State who wasn’t bad in eight starts last season. But Darnold is better and he could be more likely to keep them on top if Big Ben bails.

Washington Football Team – Ron Rivera is clearly not committed to Dwayne Haskins as his Quarterback of the Future, and while Alex Smith is a nice comeback story, he’s also 37. A quarterback like Darnold could be an instant spark for a team with a strong defense and a few offensive weapons. Imagine Darnold going head-to-head with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the NFC East for years.

New Orleans Saints – Sean Payton seems very committed to Taysom Hill as Drew Brees’ heir, and the Saints are financially committed to him through next season. But plans change, and they could change if Hill doesn’t start playing better right now with Brees on injured reserve. Darnold, with his arm and mobility, seems like a quarterback Payton could love – and fix.

Detroit Lions – With a new GM and coach on the way, there is a lot of talk that the Lions will move on from Matthew Stafford, who turns 33 in February and has three more years left on his contract. Trading him won’t be easy. But if they can, trading for Darnold makes sense since they don’t have a replacement on their roster. How willing and able they are to attempt that double deal won’t be known until the next GM and coach are in place.

Carolina Panthers – They have a major financial commitment to Teddy Bridgewater through 2021, but they could get out of his deal after that. Bridgewater, who just turned 28, has been fine, but Darnold may have a higher ceiling and could upgrade their future if the price is right.

Philadelphia Eagles – They’ve got big problems, with Carson Wentz having an alarming decline and being signed through 2024 with no easy out. They also drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round last year, but who knows if he’s really their long-term answer? If they could find a taker for Wentz or get out of his deal, maybe they call their old friend, Douglas. Darnold would figure to be an upgrade, but it’s hard to see exactly how a deal for him would work.

Jacksonville Jaguars – There’s no question their new GM will move on from Gardner Minshew. Of course, the Jaguars are just as likely as the Jets to draft in the Top 2, so they’ll have a shot at either Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State’s Justin Fields. That figures to take them out of the trade market. They’re only an option if their draft position falls.

New England Patriots – All you need to know about Bill Belichick’s commitment to young Jarrett Stidham is that he went out and signed Cam Newton to run the Patriots in their first post-Brady season. There have long been rumors that Belichick loved Darnold in the 2018 draft. But there’s no way Douglas would even consider sending a franchise quarterback to the Patriots. It would be the most Jet-thing ever if he did that and Darnold went to New England and finally became a star.

Latest Stories

  • Paul George slams his role, Clippers chemistry under Doc Rivers

    Paul George laid out a lot of blame on Doc Rivers for last season's Clippers failures.

  • Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith on why Jalen Hurts ‘shouldn’t touch the field’

    Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith on why Jalen Hurts shouldn't 'touch the field'

  • Detroit Pistons sign LiAngelo Ball to one-year, non-guaranteed deal

    LiAngelo Ball, the brother of two recent top draft picks and the son of the LaVar Ball, has signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Detroit Pistons.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers game versus Washington Football Team postponed

    As Steelers-Ravens goes, so does Steelers-Football Team.

  • Check the Tape: This wrinkle has troubled $100M QB Jared Goff, and the Rams need to figure it out

    Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor noticed something on an interception Goff threw this past weekend, and it was uncomfortably familiar.

  • Kemba Walker reacts to Gordon Hayward signing lucrative deal with Hornets

    Kemba Walker shared his thoughts Wednesday on Gordon Hayward signing a $120 million contract with his former team, the Charlotte Hornets.

  • Could the Patriots rescue Tom Brady in a trade with the Buccaneers?

    It's a wild idea. Let's dive into this crazy thought experiment.

  • Tyreek Hill’s first impression of Patrick Mahomes: “I thought he was trash”

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL, a sure-fire (if he plays enough seasons) Hall of Famer, and potentially one of the greatest of all time. Not everyone saw that potential at first blush. Receiver Tyreek Hill, appearing on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, made it clear that he’s one of [more]

  • In rare Wednesday afternoon game, Robert Griffin III throws a pick six to the Steelers

    RG3 was back as a starter, in a very unusual scenario.

  • Holyfield calls out Tyson to get back in the ring

    Holyfield's challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr "a tune-up" Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight they want to see. "No more excuses," said Holyfield in a statement.

  • Devin Hester says Jay Cutler was the worst leader Hester has ever been around

    Jay Cutler's former pass catchers rarely have anything good to say about Cutler's leadership.

  • Steve Nash addresses Kyrie Irving’s remarks about Nets coaching situation

    Kyrie Irving caught the attention of many when he took a break from getting ready for 2020-21 to hop on Kevin Durant's podcast.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Khabib has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor again, reveals new fight promotion

    UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Wednesday announced his new fight promotion, but also reiterated that he has no interest in returning to the UFC to fight the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier. Khabib held a press conference on Wednesday in Russia, where he revealed his new fight promotion, Eagle Fighting Championships. He recently retired following his submission of Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. UFC president Dana White, however, has not declared the belt vacant, instead giving Khabib time to think it over and reconsider. White has said many times that he believes Khabib will forego his promise to his mother to quit fighting and instead honor the plan he had with his father to notch a 30th victory before retiring. He is currently 29-0. Khabib has not yet said that he would not consider returning to the Octagon, and admitted that he and White are meeting soon to discuss his future. One thing Khabib has been adamant about is that he has no desire to return simply to fight McGregor or Poirier, both of whom he has submitted in the past couple of years. Khabib submitted McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229 in October of 2018; the same night that he jumped the Octagon fence to brawl with McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis in the crowd. He then submitted Poirier in September 2019. With those victories under his belt, Khabib insists that neither of them is enough to lure him back to the Octagon. At his press conference in Russia, Khabib told reporter Igor Lazorin that White would probably first offer him money, but that wouldn't be enough and he couldn't see who would be a tempting opponent. When questioned about McGregor or Poirier, Khabib said, "What for? I choked both. Why I should do this?" Obviously, especially if it were McGregor winning against Poirier in the UFC 257 headliner in January, there is another blockbuster payday on the table. Khabib admitted as much, but downplayed the temptation to fight again solely for the money. "Yes, only money. There is no sports interest there. I choked both of them, both were champions, both surrendered to me," he said. "As our proverb says: a horse doesn't run until the donkey wins. Donkeys don't even take part in competitions where horses run. I have no interest in fighting against these opponents. Imagine UFC offered you $100 million. This is already a problem. But there is no sports interest there." Khabib also intends on making MMA an Olympic sport Aside from launching his new Eagle FC fight promotion (which was born out of purchasing Gorilla Fighting Championship and rebranding it), Khabib hopes to be a driving force in getting mixed martial arts approved for the Olympic games as soon as Paris in 2024, though he admitted a more likely target would be Los Angeles in 2028. TRENDING > YouTuber Jake Paul claims he’s in talks to fight Conor McGregor Trending Video > Mike Tyson: UFC was kicking Boxing's Butt (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Bowl projections: How No. 13 BYU can earn a New Year's Six bowl berth

    There's a feasible path for BYU to get an at-large berth to the Fiesta Bowl.

  • Myles Jack, Tim Tebow, and former Jaguar DE Reggie Hayward join Iceman ownership group

    When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got his record setting contract, he made a wise decision to take some of that cash and become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals. Evidently, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ...

  • LeBron's new Lakers contract keeps hope alive for a Bron-Bronny extravaganza

    LeBron James has said that it would be his greatest achievement to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny.

  • Bills now part of double-header Monday Night Football action

    Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers will play a triple-header Monday Night Football in Week 13.

  • ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky asks the question all Bears fans want answered

    The Chicago Bears continue making the same mistakes they've made over the last three years, as highlighted by ESPN's Dan Orlovksy