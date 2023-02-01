11 potential Chargers targets to watch during Senior Bowl week: Defense

The pre-draft process leading up to the 2023 NFL draft is headed to Mobile, AL, for the Senior Bowl. This event is one of the biggest college football all-star games that will feature the most prolific prospects in the country.

This week will draw the attention of many Chargers’ scouts, coach Brandon Staley, and general manager Tom Telesco to do their homework on players that could potentially be suitors for Los Angeles come April.

L.A. has selected 13 players in the past three years that have participated in the Senior Bowl, including Justin Herbert and Zion Johnson.

It all starts with three days of practice and, finally, the game on Saturday.

That said, here are 11 potential targets to keep an eye out for on the defensive side of the ball.

EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

The Chargers need more talent in the edge defender room, and Foskey presents an intriguing option. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 264 pounds with 33 6/8-inch arms, Foskey has the length that Brandon Staley covets in players at the position. But on the field, he has the explosiveness on the edge that’s also a vital trait. Combine those two, and Foskey is often using his long arms and pure power to bull rush blockers into the backfield. Against the run, he’s physical and strong to set the edge. He also has experience covering running backs, tight ends and the underneath zones. Foskey finished his Notre Dame career with 26.5 sacks, breaking Justin Tuck’s record (24) for the most in program history.

EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

At 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, Hall is a high-motored and powerful rusher with a thick frame that stands out immediately. He has the length & strength and explosiveness to cause fits for opposing offensive linemen. While a proven pass rusher, Hall is also stout as a run defender. Hall posted impressive numbers through three seasons, starting in the SEC. Hall was a force these last two years, however, posting 24 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in 25 games.

EDGE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

Foskey and Hall possess more weight and bulk to their frame, while Hampton is slightly more undersized at 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds. Still, he has the desired length with 33 5/8-inch arms. Hampton oozes elite athleticism. He’s a speed rusher who can get to the quarterback in a handful of ways. Hampton is quick off the ball with a nice pass-rush toolbox, active hands and the bend to get past blockers, and the burst to close on players. By adding some size at the next level, Hampton will be able to successfully convert speed to power.

LB Dee Winters, TCU

With Drue Tranquill and Troy Reeder set to be free agents, the Chargers could look to shore up the linebacker room this offseason. And while the position is not a premium, they might turn to the middle rounds to add a player, which is where Winters is projected to go. While a bit undersized at 5-foot-11 and 223 pounds, Winters plays bigger than his listed size, with the strength to take on and hold ground against blockers. Winters is a tackling machine with outstanding range and speed. He has great instincts to read and react to disrupt plays in the backfield quickly. Winters finished with 246 total tackles as well as 12.5 sacks and three interceptions during his career as a Horned Frog.

LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

At 6 feet and 230 pounds, Henley’s athleticism is tantalizing, as he has the speed and range to make plays sideline-to-sideline and downhill. His length gives him a great tackling radius and he misses very few tackles. As a former safety, Henley is proven at making drops in coverage. And as a former edge defender, he can get home as a pass rusher. Henley finished his first and only season at Washington State with 106 tackles – second in the Pac-12 – adding 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. The Nevada transfer was the only Cougar named to the All-Pac-12 first team.

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

With position versatility being something that Brandon Staley values on defense, Robinson has that lining up at free safety, strong safety, nickel cornerback and linebacker. At his best near the line of scrimmage, however, Robinson has manned up against tight ends and receivers in the slot, showing the movement skills, scrappiness and instincts to lock down his matchup and the aggression and tackling ability to make an impact against the run and as a blitzer off the edge. Robinson had 86 tackles, and five quarterback hurries, adding 4.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception. Robinson was the first defensive back to win back-to-back first-team All-ACC honors since Jalen Ramsey.

DB Jay Ward, LSU

Ward, a former cornerback, was the leader of an LSU defense over the last three years. Ward has the fluidity and speed to stick with faster receivers and the length to completely blanket bigger receivers. He is a physical player to close in on the run and disrupt screens. Furthermore, he has the range to man the deep parts of the field. finished his career with the Tigers with 164 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and six interceptions.

CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

The Chargers need to add more cornerback depth, especially with J.C. Jackson still going to be recovering from his injury and Bryce Callahan set to be a free agent. Bennett, the 5-foot-10 and 195-pound corner has experience at outside cornerback, nickleback and safety. Bennett is well-versed in zone coverage, where he can read the receiver and the quarterback and give himself an opportunity to make a play on the football. Bennett has great ball production, tallying multiple interceptions and passes defended in his career. Bennett allowed a passer rating of just 47.5 in coverage last season, according to Pro Football Focus, with no touchdowns surrendered on 54 targets.

CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Brents has rare size at 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds with a long wingspan at 33 6/8 inches. Brents possesses rare physical tools and high-end movement skills for his size. His length shows up mostly when playing the ball in the air, He is a willing tackler who is solid against the run. An early Day 3 projected player, Brents could increase his draft stock with a strong showing against some of the nation’s top receivers. He finished his career with 94 tackles, five interceptions and 11 passes defended.

DL Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

The Chargers’ defensive tackle room saw an overhaul last offseason but they were riddled with injuries during the season. Nonetheless, they should be in search of depth, particularly with pass-rush ability. Lacy has a diverse pass rush plan with quickness off the snap, active hands and non-stop leg drive. He can win with speed rushes and counters up the interior. He plays with great effort to chase down ball carriers and has the desired physicality as a tackler. The versatility is appealing, as Lacy has lined up everywhere from three-tech to seven-tech.

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Another option to serve as an interior pass rusher is Adebawore, who played three and five-technique, 4i and edge defender at Northwestern. At 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds Adebawore is an athletic penetrator with a great first step who knows how to set up and counter blockers and uses his long levers to win at the point of attack and gain blocker’s edge. He plays with an incredible motor, plays the run down the line and is always around the football. The Missouri native amassed 11.5 sacks.

