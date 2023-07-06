11 potential candidates for Panthers’ 2023 Hall of Honor inductions

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers just might’ve opened two spots in their Hall of Honor—teasing the exciting possibility in a 26-second video. But what they didn’t tease is whom those spots will belong to.

So, if they are adding to the esteemed club, here are the 11 likeliest candidates to get fitted for their blue jackets in 2023.

TE Greg Olsen

The greatest tight end in franchise history, Olsen ranks third amongst all Panthers pass catchers in yards (6,463) and fourth in touchdowns (39). But would an induction be a bit too early for the spry broadcasting star?

LB Thomas Davis

Thomas Davis

Similarly to Olsen, Davis has only been retired for a few seasons now. And while it may not be this year, the organization’s lone Walter Payton Man of the Year will most definitely find his way into the circle at some point.

LB Luke Kuechly

Wouldn’t it be awesome if the two inductees were the dynamic duo of Davis and Kuechly? Luuuuuuke stacked up the honors over his illustrious eight-year career—including a Defensive Rookie of the Year award, a Defensive Player of the Year award, five First-team All-Pro nods and seven Pro Bowl selections.

C Ryan Kalil

Before becoming a stud of a producer, Kalil was Carolina’s man in the middle for 12 seasons. Over that dominant span, he was a two-time First-team All-Pro, a one-time Second-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.

RB Jonathan Stewart

J-Stew sits as the franchise’s all-time leading rusher. The former first-round pick played 10 of his 11 pro campaigns in Charlotte, where he ran for 7,318 yards and 51 scores.

DE Julius Peppers

The North Carolina legend should be one of the favorites for this year’s honors. Peppers ranks fifth all-time in sacks (159.5) and played a decade’s worth of his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career right at home.

K John Kasay

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kasay, who recorded the second-highest amount of games played in franchise history, spent 15 years in Carolina. He remains the Panthers’ all-time leading scorer (1,482 points) by a country mile, having nearly doubled the next closest man on the list.

WR Muhsin Muhammad

One of the most respected players the team has ever rostered, Moose’s call may be long overdue. He ranks second in both receiving yards (9,255) and touchdowns (50).

LB Dan Morgan

Speaking of respect, the team’s former hard-hitting linebacker and current assistant general manager completely won the faithful over in his impressive seven-year career. Plus, he probably won’t be too difficult to reach.

DE Mike Rucker

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Another career Panther, Rucker racked up a solid nine years in Charlotte. He finished with 55.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl selection—one that came in the team’s first-ever Super Bowl run in 2003.

S Mike Minter

Minter also suited up in the black and blue for every single one of his NFL campaigns. He clocked in a full decade for the Panthers, having notched the most tackles, sacks, interceptions and passes defensed by a safety in franchise history.

Hall of Honorable mention

QB Cam Newton : The most valuable player the Panthers have ever had has a spot waiting for him. But it’ll continue to wait as he remains an active (or at least not retired) player.

RB DeAngelo Williams : He didn’t end up having the greatest of relationships with the fanbase, bit Williams’ stellar production as a Panther cannot be denied.

DE Charles Johnson : One of the organization’s most overlooked forces, Big Money stacks up at No. 2 on Carolina’s all-time sacks list.

CB Chris Gamble: Also on the underrated side, Gamble is still considered the best cornerback to ever don the Carolina threads.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire