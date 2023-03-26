11 potential candidates to be LSU’s next defensive line coach

With defensive line coach Jamar Cain off to take a job with the Denver Broncos, Brian Kelly has an opening on his staff.

It’s the middle of spring practice, and LSU has the support staff to work in the interim. So, a new hire might not be imminent.

We’re taking a look at who Kelly could turn to when the new hire is made. Predicting coaching searches can be tough due to all that goes into it — especially with a position coach.

Head coaches value different traits from each member of their staff. In Cain, LSU lost a guy who could recruit Louisiana and nationally. One would think Kelly will look for someone with similar recruiting prowess.

With that being said, let’s jump right in.

Mike Elston

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Just using public knowledge, no name makes more sense than [autotag]Mike Elston[/autotag].

He’s a “Brian Kelly guy.”

From 2004-21, he worked under Kelly at three different stops. Kelly likely tried to bring Elston with him to Baton Rouge. Elston originally decided to return to Notre Dame but eventually took a job at Michigan, his alma mater.

Elston makes decent money with the Wolverines, and if he didn’t come to LSU last year, there’s not much reason to believe he’d come now. He’s a midwestern guy through and through and cited his family as a key part of his decision-making last year.

That being said, I’d be surprised if Elston wasn’t a name on Kelly’s list right now, and if LSU could land the veteran coach, it’d be a huge addition. Elston’s units have been some of college football’s best in recent years.

Walter Stewart

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart, like Elston, is currently coaching at his alma mater, Cincinnati. He was kept on staff despite the Bearcats’ change at head coach, which makes sense given Cincinnati’s pass rush received the fourth highest grade in the FBS according to Pro Football Focus.

The head coach when Stewart signed with Cincinnati was none other than Kelly.

Cincinnati is now a Power Five program with its addition to the Big 12 and this is the place where Stewart played himself, so it’s not a given LSU could pry him away.

Story continues

Stewart was on staff at Tennessee in 2013 and 2014 and worked at Florida A&M in 2015, but outside of that, he doesn’t have any major experience recruiting in the south.

Taking over LSU’s defensive line would be a big leap, but given the Kelly connection, this is a name to know now and going forward.

Bo Davis

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

This will be a popular choice with the fans. For years, there have been clamors to bring Davis back to Baton Rouge.

Davis played at LSU and has had a couple of coaching stints with the Tigers under [autotag]Nick Saban[/autotag] and [autotag]Les Miles[/autotag]. On top of that, he’s worked in the NFL and coached at Alabama and now Texas, two of the biggest programs in the sport.

Davis is no stranger to this job and is a veteran of the industry. He’d be a home run hire for Kelly if he can pry him away from Texas. The Longhorns would probably want to make an attempt to keep him, which could mean a bidding war.

Derrick LeBlanc

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to hire Miami Dolphins assistant defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc as defensive line coach, sources tell @on3sports. Before Miami, LeBlanc was a DL coach at the college level at places such as Arkansas and Kentucky.https://t.co/hbNldQbAZy — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 24, 2023

Don’t get your hopes up for this one.

LeBlanc just took a job as the Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach. I don’t think he’d suddenly uproot for a college job, but I’m throwing him on here anyway.

Coaching searches aren’t always about who could get hired this year, but about making connections for down the road. He worked with [autotag]Matt House[/autotag] at Kentucky and has several years of SEC experience.

Depending on how much say House has in this hire, LeBlanc might be worth a look. Again, this isn’t so much a this-year thing, but if LeBlanc ever wants to head back east and coach college, a reunion with House would be good news for LSU.

Gerald Chatman

At least in the interim, #LSU could lean on analysts while Brian Kelly looks for Jamar Cain's replacement. It has Gerald Chatman, an analyst in 2021 who returned after one season as Colorado's defensive line coach. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) March 25, 2023

Chatman is the Tigers prime in-house option. Kelly tried to keep him on staff upon arriving in Baton Rouge, but Chatman took a job at Colorado. He recently returned to LSU in an analyst role.

Kelly’s respect for him would indicate he’s going to get some type of consideration here. He’ll also have a chance to prove himself assuming he takes over the unit in spring practice.

Chatman would likely also maintain momentum with recruits and should be familiar with the state of Louisiana. In his career, he’s now called plays, worked in the NFL, and coached several years in the SEC. I don’t think LSU could go wrong with a promotion here.

Terry Bradden

Chiefs Assistant DL Coach Terry Bradden returns to the Super Bowl. Former Howard Bison & Tuskegee Tiger QB (Also was part of ‘16 Bethune Tigers staff) #DraftHBCUPlayers 🏈 pic.twitter.com/R8h5bWHc96 — Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) January 30, 2023

Bradden is another guy with connections to House. He spent several years on staff with House in Kansas City.

He doesn’t have any major college experience but he’s worked with several Kansas City units that had some great players. He’s also spent time on staff at FAU and coached high school football in the state of Florida, which likely gave him some valuable recruiting connections.

If House enjoyed working alongside Bradden in the NFL, he could suggest his name to Kelly for a look here.

Harland Bower

Bower was a GA under Kelly for two years at Notre Dame. He’s now the defensive line coach at Duke but has made stops all throughout the south including Texas A&M, South Alabama, Troy and Central Arkansas.

On top of that, he graduated from Georgia Southern.

Given his connection to Kelly and his wealth of experience in the region, Bower is a name worth watching.

Other names

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Here are some other names to know. These guys might not have a specific connection to LSU, but are some of the sport’s best DL coaches, which makes them worth a look for LSU.

Brian Early

Early has spent the last four seasons at Houston. According to PFF, the Cougars had the best pass-rushing grade in the sport. Prior to Houston, he spent five seasons at Central Arkansas.

Elijah Robinson

Currently at Texas A&M, he’s one of the best recruiters in the business. A&M would certainly fight to keep him.

Nick Eason

Eason is at Clemson now but has made three different stops in the NFL and one at Auburn. He’s 42 and a Georgia native. Clemson’s defensive line recruiting classes was one of the nation’s best.

Rodney Garner

Garner just signed a terrific defensive line class at Tennessee and is one of the sport’s most experienced assistants. He’s coached at Georgia and Auburn, too. He’s no stranger to SEC life.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire