11 players who have worn Italy No.10 shirt at the EUROs

As Lorenzo Pellegrini has been confirmed as Italy’s no.10 for the upcoming European Championships in Germany, here’s a look back at the other 10 players who have donned the iconic number for the Azzurri at the EUROs.

EURO 2024 will be Italy’s 11th appearance in the competition. The first entry came back in 1968, but the Nazionale would have to wait another 12 years for their next outing. The Azzurri have, however, been present at every tournament consecutively since 1996.

Some iconic players have donned the sought-after No.10 jersey over the years, including the likes of Giacinto Facchetti in the late 1960s, Giancarlo Antognoni in the 1980s, plus Alessandro Del Piero and Francesco Totti during the 2000s.

Lorenzo Insigne was the last player to be given the honour back in 2021, when the postponed EURO 2020 tournament was carried out.

No player has ever worn the Italy no.10 at more than one European Championship.

Previous Italy No.10s

1968 – Giacinto Facchetti

1980 – Giancarlo Antognoni

1988 – Luigi De Agostini

1996 – Demetrio Albertini

2000 – Alessandro Del Piero

2004 – Francesco Totti

2008 – Daniele De Rossi

2012 – Antonio Cassano

2016 – Thiago Motta

2021 – Lorenzo Insigne

2024 – Lorenzo Pellegrini