11 players to watch at New York Jets’ minicamp

The New York Jets continue their spring practices this week, the mandatory version. Minicamp begins on Tuesday.

Since all players are supposed to be in the building and on the field working out, here are 11 players to watch for during the Jets’ minicamp:

QB Zach Wilson

New York Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson . (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Progress, progress, progress. How does the Jets quarterback look at minicamp in Year 2? That’ll be the hottest topic discussed. The Athletic was among those giving mixed reports at OTAs.

WR Garrett Wilson

New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York has a couple of receivers that will be worth watching at minicamp. But only one is a first-round rookie and that’s Wilson. How the Wilson to Wilson connection looks will be under the microscope.

OL Mekhi Becton

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Becton is going to be the man folks look for first. After he was injured in 2021, took a step back on the field, and reportedly gained weight during rehab? Oh, and not to mention, he was not at OTAs in recent weeks…

RB Breece Hall

Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Hall is an exciting playmaking prospect for the Jets’ backfield who was drafted by the team in Round 2. But New York also returns their 2021 starter in Michael Carter. How does that tandem look at minicamp?

CB Sauce Gardner

New York Jets’ cornerback Sauce Gardner (20). (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

All first-round rookies are watched at this time of the year. In terms of the Jets, Gardner was the first of three Round 1 prospects taken by the team.

Speaking of which, Jermaine Johnson was the third. He’ll be monitored as well.

WR Braxton Berrios

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Berrios started to build a good rapport with Wilson last season. It helped him earn an extension with the team. Is that still there with the QB early this spring?

K Eddy Pineiro

(John Munson-AP)

Pineiro returns as the Jets kicker. He will battle Greg Zuerlein for the job. Can Pineiro finally ease some kicker tensions that Gang Green has had seemingly for years now? OTAs saw mixed results from both players.

OL George Fant

Offensive lineman George Fant Facility In Florham Park Nj On June 10 2021

Speaking of Becton–his status depends on Fant as well. If the Jets are confident in Becton, they’ll probably place him at left tackle and keep Fant on the right. But Fant being on the left could be a big sign…

DE Carl Lawson

Lawson was having a great first offseason with the Jets a year ago. Then his Achilles injury ruined all that. Does he still look the same as before that?

S Lamarcus Joyner

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Joyner is the favorite on paper to start across from Jordan Whitehead at safety. Joyner sat out during OTAs and that allowed Jason Pinnock to take his snaps. Ashtyn Davis is an outside candidate to also monitor.

TE Tyler Conklin

Tyler Conklin #83 of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

A star of OTAs due to injury, can Conklin keep his momentum rolling at minicamp?

