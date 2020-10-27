11 players the Jets could deal away before NFL trade deadline

The Jets have already made two deadline deals, sending defensive tackle Steve McLendon to Tampa Bay and linebacker Jordan Willis to San Francisco. And there’s a chance those were just the start.

According to multiple NFL sources, the Jets have made it clear to everyone that they will listen to offers on just about anyone on their roster. And depending on the player, the price doesn’t have to be very high. They netted just two sixth-round picks in the 2022 draft for McLendon, Willis and two seventh-round picks. What that shows, is Jets GM Joe Douglas is still in the mode of acquiring as many picks as he can – the higher, the better – especially for players he deems excess parts.

And with a lot of players on short-term contracts, there are a lot of those excess parts on the roster that don’t figure into the Jets future. There are a few big ones too, though they’re much less likely to be moved.

Here’s a look at just a few of the many players who could be dealt:



DT Quinnen Williams

The Jets are not actively shopping the 22-year-old, according to an NFL source. However he is still their most marketable player and he has drawn some interest from around the league, another source said, and Douglas is willing to listen. That doesn’t mean he’s trying to trade Williams or even wants to deal him. In fact, it appears the Jets would prefer to keep him. But they are at least willing to see if someone is willing to overwhelm them with an offer. So what would it take? It’s unclear what their asking price might be, though a first-round pick would surely get Douglas’ attention.





S Marcus Maye

The 27-year-old safety is another one the Jets don’t seem to want to move, but economic reality could force them to consider it if a good enough offer comes. Maye is in the final year of his contract and safeties have been getting big money in recent years. The Jets have the cap room for him, even if the cap drops as much as expected. But they have so many holes to fill, will their big money be better spent elsewhere? If Douglas thinks so, a contender could get a good, young player on a half-year rental. But again, the price might be high.

CB Brian Poole

He didn’t draw much interest as a free agent, but he’s still a well-regarded slot cover corner. Plus he’s 28, in the last year of his deal, and likely won’t be back with the Jets. They’re almost certainly going to completely rebuild their secondary in the offseason. So if anyone wants to throw a late-round pick the Jets way for Poole, or Quincy Wilson or Pierre Desir, to add some cornerback depth, Douglas will surely be willing.

S Bradley McDougald

The Jets liked him a lot when they got him in the Jamal Adams trade, and they still do. But he’s 30 and they also really like rookie safety Ashtyn Davis, who will surely cut into McDougald’s playing time down the stretch. Keeping McDougald only makes sense if they intend to re-sign him if they’re not bringing back Maye. Otherwise, maybe a contender with some injuries at safety – like, say, Seattle – could use some help.

TE Chris Herndon

It’s hard to imagine there would be any takers, but the Jets would surely jump at the chance to get something for one of their biggest draft disappointments. He does have a year left on his rookie deal, so he’d be a cheap project for someone. It’s clearly not going to work out for him in New York.

RB Frank Gore

It is now clearly time for rookie running back La’Mical Perine to show whether he can be the Jets’ running back of the future. They will probably keep the 37-year-old Gore to help lighten the load and for his leadership. But there are so many injuries to skill players around the league right now, someone might value his dependability as insurance for the stretch run. And if the Jets could get a decent Day 3 pick for running back this old, that would be a steal.

QB Joe Flacco

He didn’t exactly play well in his two-game audition for another job, but the 35-year-old was also surrounded with the same terrible cast that dragged down Sam Darnold. Is he done as an NFL starter? Maybe. But if you’re the Dallas Cowboys, with a chance to win the horrible NFC East, a veteran like Flacco looked a lot better after seeing Andy Dalton go down with a concussion on Sunday. He’s got to be a better option than Ben DiNucci, right?

