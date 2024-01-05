11 players for Duck fans to watch in All-American Bowl on Saturday

It’s All-American Bowl season in the world of college football recruiting, and things were kicked off on Wednesday afternoon with the 2024 Under Armour All-American Bowl down in Orlando, Florida.

Now we head to San Antonio, where the eyes of college football fans will turn to the Alamodome for the High School All-American Bowl.

The game will be televised on NBC and Peacock, kicking off at 10 a.m. PT. A total of six Oregon Duck signees from the 2024 recruiting class are playing in the game, looking to showcase their skills and prove why they were such highly-rated recruits throughout the process.

On top of just the Oregon commits, though, there are a lot of players in this game who Duck fans should keep an eye on. Whether or not they considered Oregon in the recruiting process — and could potentially consider them again in a potential transfer situation down the road — some of the best players in the nation will be playing in this game.

Here’s who you should keep an eye on:

4-star S Aaron Flowers

Photo Courtesy of Aaron Flowers

All-American Team: West

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 93

National Rank: No. 110

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: There has arguably been no Oregon signee who improved his stock more than Aaron Flowers over the past week, impressing endlessly at All-American practices throughout the past few days. It will be fun to see what he can do in a game situation against top-rated talent.

4-star LB Brayden Platt

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

All-American Team: West

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 96

National Rank: No. 53

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Brayden Platt is one of the many Oregon 2024 signees who has a very high upside, and could potentially contribute on defense as a true freshman. With his size and mobility, I’m excited to see what he can do on the field.

4-star LB Kamar Mothudi

All-American Team: West

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 91

National Rank: No. 195

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Much like Brayden Platt, Kamar Mothudi has a lot of upside and could be a difference-maker for the Ducks in 2024. He has a big opportunity to impress on Saturday.

4-star DL Jericho Johnson

Photo Courtesy of Jericho Johnson

All-American Team: West

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 93

National Rank: No. 108

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: After watching some of the highlights of All-American practices this past week, it’s pretty clear that Jericho Johnson is going to be one of the biggest players on the field this weekend, and one of the biggest players on Oregon’s roster next year. It will be fun to watch what he can do in the trenches this weekend.

4-star DL Xadavien Sims

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

All-American Team: West

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 91

National Rank: No. 211

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Xadavien Sims is another defensive lineman in Oregon’s 2024 class who has me intrigued, as he is a very talented player with a lot of upside. It will be great to see what he can put on tape in this game.

4-star OT Fox Crader

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

All-American Team: West

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 91

National Rank: No. 202

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Notes: Fox Crader is one of the players who Oregon had to fight off other schools to sign, but the Washington product comes to the Ducks as one of the top-rated OTs in his class, and should be fun to watch in this game.

4-star WR Gatlin Bair

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

All-American Team: West

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 96

National Rank: No. 36

Commitment: None

Notes: I think everyone is intrigued to watch Gatlin Bair, the fastest player in the 2024 class, this weekend. He is still uncommitted, and deciding between Oregon and Michigan. Saturday will be a fun showcase for what he can actually do.

4-star RB Nate Frazier

Photo Courtesy of Nate Frazier

All-American Team: West

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 92

National Rank: No. 140

Commitment: Georgia Bulldogs

Notes: Nate Frazier ended up committing to Georgia, but the Ducks recruited him hard down to the final signing and could potentially keep in contact with him into the future as well.

4-star RB Jason Brown

Photo Courtesy of Jason Brown

All-American Team: West

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 91

National Rank: No. 207

Commitment: Arizona State Sun Devils

Notes: Jason Brown was one of the best players in Washington this year and he ended up going to Arizona State, with the Ducks going elsewhere at the RB spot. He reportedly liked Oregon a lot, so its a name to keep an eye on going forward.

5-star WR Jeremiah Smith

All-American Team: East

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 99

National Rank: No. 1

Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes

Notes: There aren’t any connections between Oregon and Jeremiah Smith, but I for one am incredibly excited to watch the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, who many have said is among the best WR prospects that we’ve seen in a long time.

5-star S KJ Bolden

All-American Team: East

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 98

National Rank: No. 15

Commitment: Georgia Bulldogs

Notes: The Ducks were among the top schools for KJ Bolden early in his recruitment, so he could be a name to watch going forward. I am excited to see what he is able to do on the field against top of the top players in the nation.

