11 players Cowboys should be able to cut and bring back into fold before Week 1

We hear the concern every year from a section of the fan base. “There’s no way Dallas will be able to cut that player without another team claiming them off waivers. No way that dude gets to the practice squad!” Some times, those fans are right. Most of the time, those fans are wrong. Those chants of worry often come from the most tuned in parts of the fan base. Those who subscribe to twitter lists of every media member covering the Cowboys, every blogger, every knowledgeable fan.

They’ve kept track of every kind word from someone on the coaching staff, every excellent OTA rep and certainly every impressive play made during training camp in Oxnard. Every year, there’s a series of guys who become camp darlings for some. But here’s the thing, every club has them. Every team, save for the really bad ones, have a bunch of players who aren’t good enough to be part of the major rotation and exist on the fringes of the 45-man game day roster, much less the 53-man active roster. Other teams rarely want those guys from your favorite club. They have their own guys.

And those guys have been in camp all spring and summer, were mostly handpicked by their front office and their coaching staff and are well integrated. They’ve proven to be the-prospect-with-potential under the circumstances and style of play that organization will use for the coming season. They would be preferred over grabbing the guy that would have to learn the system on the fly, getting little in the way of helpful reps in regular season practice.

Sure, there are players who other teams covet. Teams that lost out on a player in a UDFA bidding war; those are the most dangerous. But by and large, teams are able to get the guys they want back to the practice squad. Sometimes, when a team feels the prospect is really at risk, they’ll reach out to a low-cost veteran, someone who doesn’t have to clear waivers under a one-year deal who they can create a wink-wink agreement to bring them back after stashing someone on returnable IR.

The Cowboys have done this before, with Jake McQuaide and Jeremy Sprinkle in 2021, C.J. Goodwin and others in 2020. Occasionally the club is burned, but this more so happens after injuries occur during the season and teams poach prospects to fill in the holes in their roster.

With all that said, here’s a list of players who the in-the-know fans are worried about, but would likely be able to make their way to the practice squad were Dallas to release them in the cut down to 53 players.

CJ Goodwin

Goodwin’s an interesting test case. One of the best special teams guys in the league and certainly in recent Cowboys’ history, he literally adds nothing to the defense. A cornerback by trade, Dallas has three sure-fire starters ahead of him and three young hopefuls drafted in the second, third and fifth rounds of recent drafts; with the fifth-round currently showing the most promise.

Goodwin could be released and let walk. He could be released just to be brought back after the club moves someone to returnable IR after the initial 53 (like in 20200. He could be released, added to the practice squad and be a game-day call up.

Or he could actually make the 53.

Dennis Houston

During the early days of training camp, Houston was the talk of the town. The UDFA out of Western Illinois was being lauded by everyone, including QB Dak Prescott for his precise route-running and sponge-like nature to information. Then the preseason games started. Houston saw 27 snaps in Week 1 and got two targets. He saw 22 snaps in Week 2 and zero targets.

Smells like a stash attempt.

Alec Lindstrom

The Boston College UDFA seems like a PS candidate through and through as Tyler Biadasz and Matt Farniok seem to be (or should be) competing for the starting role with the other backing up. Lindstrom’s ankle injury in the preseason opener could lead to a redshirt situation as well, but regardless he’s done nothing to entire a league that passed him by during the draft process.

Carlos Watkins

The veteran defensive tackle who had the club’s first Thick-6 in 2021 (of three total) could be caught in a numbers game.

He didn’t sign for much money in the offseason, inking the one-year, veteran salary benefit offer. He certainly would be some level of risk, but if the team was looking to create a temporary roster spot so they could move someone to returnable IR, Watkins is an ideal candidate for the switcheroo.

Mika Tafua

The UDFA out of Utah had a sack and a pass deflection in the latest game against the Chargers, but he had an average signing bonus ($55,000) indicating the competition for him wasn’t too strong following the draft and he’d likely make his way back to the club who wanted him the most to begin with.

Juanyeh Thomas

The Georgia Tech product has seen a bunch of snaps in the preseason but he’s behind a surprisingly strong group of safeties; something that hasn’t been said in Dallas for a long time. He may be one of the riskier players to get to the PS as his UDFA signing bonus was significant ($165,000) indicating interest from other teams.

Brandon Smith

The WR was a good performer of the 2021 preseason and landed on the practice squad, and once again he’s made some of the biggest in-game catches during the 2022 exhibition slate. The Dallas WR depth chart isn’t well revered this year though, so league eyes aren’t likely looking for their castoffs.

TJ Vasher

Remember all of the offseason talk about Vasher, and then the incredible catch he made in training camp. He’s seen one target through two preseason games, against Denver. Feels like a stash move.

Noah Brown

I’m on a limb here, but I just see Brown as the type of guy amenable to being released to make room for putting a player on IR so they can come back. He’s likely WR2 on opening day, but strictly as a procedural move, I see him and Goodwin being receptive to the idea.

Devin Harper

The Oklahoma State linebacker was a sixth-round draft pick so the pedigree might make him attractive to a few teams, but he hasn’t done anything in the first two preseason games to warrant much concern.

Malik Davis

The guy so many fans are worried about. Davis has played incredibly in his opportunities, but he’s fourth on the totem pole. Rico Dowdle is more adept at special teams right now and it would be really surprising to see Dallas carry four running backs. The concern is that Seattle is needy at the position and Davis will assuredly impress on Friday night.

