11 players who could 'come home' to Wizards after Al Horford reunion in Boston

11 players who could 'come home' to Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Celtics made the first big move of the offseason Friday morning, trading Kemba Walker, a future second-round pick and the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a future second-round pick.

Walker is done in Boston after two years with the franchise, and Horford will reunite with the Celtics following a two-year stint with the Sixers and Thunder. Horford spent three years with the Celtics from 2016-19 and helped lead them to two conference finals appearances.

In the spirit of notable players reuniting with their old teams, here's a look at a few old friends the Wizards could bring back to bolster their team led by Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

Otto Porter Jr.: Unrestricted free agent

The four-year, $106 million contract signed with the Wizards in 2017 is up, and now Porter could come back as a free agent following a few turbulent seasons since Washington traded him to Chicago.

Porter played in 28 games this season, averaged 9.7 points and shot 37.5% from three. The Wizards need wing depth and shooting above all else this summer, and Porter could be a low-cost option in free agency.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Unrestricted free agent

Oubre is kind of the one that got away for Wizards fans. Washington traded him to Phoenix in a borderline inexplicable move for Trevor Ariza's expiring contract, and Oubre blossomed into a sparkplug scorer for the Suns.

Things took a bad turn when he got traded to Golden State and was relied on as a spot-up shooter, but his defensive versatility and scoring potential are still there. If the Wizards wanted to bring Oubre back, it's hard to imagine them getting him for anything less than their mid-level exception.

Jeff Green: Unrestricted free agent

Green's another wing shooter that would fill a major need for the Wizards, but his success as a small-ball center for the Nets and his relationship with Kevin Durant will make prying him away from Brooklyn difficult.

Story continues

Green spent the 2018-19 season with the Wizards before going off to Utah and Houston for 2019-20.

Garrett Temple: Unrestricted free agent

Temple is getting up there in age but versatile wings who can shoot have never been more valuable. He's a career 35% 3-point shooter and still plays decent defense for a guy who's been in the league since 2009.

Bradley Beal is also a huge fan of Temple, once calling him the best teammate he's ever had. Washington could probably get Temple for the minimum and reunite Beal with one of his vets from the first few years of his career.

Trevor Ariza: Unrestricted free agent

Ariza already had one reunion with the Wizards in 2018 after playing for them from 2012-14, so what's one more?

Ariza is still a reliable 3-and-D wing who played a decent amount of power forward for the Heat last season. He's probably best as a three, though, and the Wizards would certainly benefit from his two-way versatility and veteran acumen.

Austin Rivers: Unrestricted free agent

Rivers' short time in Washington didn't go so well, but he's developed into a pretty good bench scorer after stints in Houston and, most recently, a playoff run with the Nuggets.

The Wizards struggled with spacing and creation outside of their two main players, so Rivers could provide some juice off the bench in that regard.

Other reunion candidates

Mike Scott: UFA

JaVale McGee: UFA

Bobby Portis: Player option

Dwight Howard: UFA

Markieff Morris: UFA