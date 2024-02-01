11 players with 2023 49ers were on 2019 Super Bowl team

The 49ers are back in the Super Bowl after a three-season hiatus where they fell a game short twice in the last two years.

San Francisco’s dominance over the last half decade has led to a core of players that’s stuck with the team since that 2019 season. 11 players who were with the club that year are still with the club in 2023 as they ascend back to the NFL’s biggest stage.

Here’s a quick rundown of those 11 players who were on both iterations of the 49ers:

FB Kyle Juszczyk

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It’s hard to envision the Kyle Shanahan version of the 49ers without Juszczyk. His versatility make him as essential in 2023 as he was for the 2019 squad.

WR Deebo Samuel

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Samuel was just a rookie in 2019, but his versatility was on display even then. His evolution as a dual-threat player has been one of the key reasons the 49ers have managed to keep their Super Bowl window open since their last trip.

TE George Kittle

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Oddly enough, Kittle’s 1,000-yard 2023 season was his first year with 1,000 yards since the 2019 campaign. He was younger and more spry as a playmaker then, but he’s still the best all-around tight end in football four years later.

TE Ross Dwelley

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

In 2019 Dwelley carved out a role as the No. 2 tight end for the 49ers. He even saw action as the TE1 and as a fullback when Kittle and Juszczyk were hurt. He played just four snaps in Super Bowl LIV though, and this year for Super Bowl LVIII he’s on IR with an ankle injury.

DE Nick Bosa

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Bosa was the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year after a sensational first season. He’s only gotten better since then and earned a Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. His 2023 campaign hasn’t been as dominant, but the version of Bosa who’ll play in Super Bowl LVIII is better than the one who dominated Super Bowl LIV.

DT Arik Armstead

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In 2019 Armstead was the 49ers’ sack leader. This year he’s been derailed some by injuries, but he’ll be a key piece for San Francisco’s defensive front again if they want to knock off the Chiefs.

DT Kevin Givens

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Givens was an undrafted rookie in 2019. He played in just one game and was inactive for the playoffs. Now he’s an integral piece of the 49ers’ defensive line rotation and figures to play a big role in trying to stop the run in Super Bowl LVIII.

LB Fred Warner

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Warner was awesome in 2019. Since that season he’s racked up three First-Team All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowls. He is the unquestioned leader of the 49ers’ defense.

LB Dre Greenlaw

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Injuries thrust Greenlaw, a fifth-round rookie in 2019, into a starting role in his first season. His athleticism and aggressiveness were apparent right away. He was a little bit all over the place as a rookie, now he’s one of the best off-ball LBs in the sport.

CB Jason Verrett

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries have unfortunately defined Verrett’s career, and they rear their ugly heads again here. He was on IR with an ACL injury for the 2019 Super Bowl, and now he’s on IR for this one because of a shoulder injury.

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Wishnowsky was fine as a rookie in 2019, but he’s one of the best punters in the league now — a real field position weapon.

