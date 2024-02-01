11 players with 2023 49ers were on 2019 Super Bowl team
The 49ers are back in the Super Bowl after a three-season hiatus where they fell a game short twice in the last two years.
San Francisco’s dominance over the last half decade has led to a core of players that’s stuck with the team since that 2019 season. 11 players who were with the club that year are still with the club in 2023 as they ascend back to the NFL’s biggest stage.
Here’s a quick rundown of those 11 players who were on both iterations of the 49ers:
FB Kyle Juszczyk
It’s hard to envision the Kyle Shanahan version of the 49ers without Juszczyk. His versatility make him as essential in 2023 as he was for the 2019 squad.
WR Deebo Samuel
Samuel was just a rookie in 2019, but his versatility was on display even then. His evolution as a dual-threat player has been one of the key reasons the 49ers have managed to keep their Super Bowl window open since their last trip.
TE George Kittle
Oddly enough, Kittle’s 1,000-yard 2023 season was his first year with 1,000 yards since the 2019 campaign. He was younger and more spry as a playmaker then, but he’s still the best all-around tight end in football four years later.
TE Ross Dwelley
In 2019 Dwelley carved out a role as the No. 2 tight end for the 49ers. He even saw action as the TE1 and as a fullback when Kittle and Juszczyk were hurt. He played just four snaps in Super Bowl LIV though, and this year for Super Bowl LVIII he’s on IR with an ankle injury.
DE Nick Bosa
Bosa was the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year after a sensational first season. He’s only gotten better since then and earned a Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. His 2023 campaign hasn’t been as dominant, but the version of Bosa who’ll play in Super Bowl LVIII is better than the one who dominated Super Bowl LIV.
DT Arik Armstead
In 2019 Armstead was the 49ers’ sack leader. This year he’s been derailed some by injuries, but he’ll be a key piece for San Francisco’s defensive front again if they want to knock off the Chiefs.
DT Kevin Givens
Givens was an undrafted rookie in 2019. He played in just one game and was inactive for the playoffs. Now he’s an integral piece of the 49ers’ defensive line rotation and figures to play a big role in trying to stop the run in Super Bowl LVIII.
LB Fred Warner
Warner was awesome in 2019. Since that season he’s racked up three First-Team All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowls. He is the unquestioned leader of the 49ers’ defense.
LB Dre Greenlaw
Injuries thrust Greenlaw, a fifth-round rookie in 2019, into a starting role in his first season. His athleticism and aggressiveness were apparent right away. He was a little bit all over the place as a rookie, now he’s one of the best off-ball LBs in the sport.
CB Jason Verrett
Injuries have unfortunately defined Verrett’s career, and they rear their ugly heads again here. He was on IR with an ACL injury for the 2019 Super Bowl, and now he’s on IR for this one because of a shoulder injury.
P Mitch Wishnowsky
Wishnowsky was fine as a rookie in 2019, but he’s one of the best punters in the league now — a real field position weapon.