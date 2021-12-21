11 Oregon Ducks who may declare for 2022 NFL draft in the near future

As the 2021 college football officially winds to a close over the next 10 days, with the finale for the Oregon Ducks coming on December 29th in the Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners, we are going to start to see players make decisions about their futures.

For many, this means making a call on whether or not they will be declaring for the 2022 NFL draft, or staying in Eugene for another year to play under Dan Lanning in his first season with the Ducks.

So far, we’ve already seen a number of players make their decisions known, kicked off by DE Kayvon Thibodeaux announcing soon after the Pac-12 Championship game that he will be leaving for the next level. This was obviously expected, with Thibodeaux projected to be a top-5 pick next April. We’ve also seen guys like Devon Williams, Mykael Wright, and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu declare for the draft, while guys like Bennett Williams and Alex Forsyth have said they’re coming back in 2022.

So who are some other names that we should look out for to make their decisions public over the next couple of weeks? These guys should be at the top of the list:

RB CJ Verdell

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

S Verone McKinley

DL Brandon Dorlus

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

RB Travis Dye

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

TE/DE DJ Johnson

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

DL Popo Aumavae

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

OL Ryan Walk

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

OL TJ Bass

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cam McCormick

(Photo by Zachary Neel)

S Steve Stephens IV

S Jamal Hill

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

