11-year-old cancer survivor serves as Honorary Cubs Bat Kid

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old cancer survivor from Oak Lawn met his favorite athletes from the Chicago Cubs while serving at the Honorary Cubs Bat Kid at Saturday's game.

Marty Brogan was diagnosed with stage IV rhabdomyosarcoma at age 4. Today, Marty is in remission but still sees his doctors at Advocate Children's Hospital regularly for follow-up care.

Marty and his family got to sit in the dugout and enjoy batting practice before the Cubs took on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

He served as the Advocate Children’s Hospital Honorary Cubs Bat Kid retrieving bats for the players as they practiced before the game. He also received a custom jersey and a baseball for players to sign.