11-year-old boy shot and killed near Isotopes Park late Wednesday

Sep. 7—An 11-year-old boy was killed and a woman in her early 20s was injured when their car was sprayed by gunfire Wednesday night near Isotopes Park, police said.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said the child was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

He said that around 9 p.m., officers near Isotopes Park heard gunfire and found a truck in the westbound lane of Avenida Cesar Chavez.

Gallegos said police found the child and woman inside the truck along with two more passengers who were uninjured.

He said nobody is in custody and detectives have been called in to investigate.