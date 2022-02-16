11 offensive linemen the Bengals should target in free agency to help Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals have spent massive money on the defensive side of the ball over the last two offseasons.

Now it’s time to go get Joe Burrow an offensive line.

That defensive rebuild, headlined by D.J. Reader and Trey Hendrickson (they threw big money at Trae Waynes, too), was a big part of the reason for the sprint to the Super Bowl.

Along the way, Burrow’s continued to somehow outpace Andrew Luck in terms of hits and suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl itself.

As we broke down, every single spot on the line should be up for grabs.

And it just so happens this year’s free-agent class boasts some major talent. Cincinnati, given the droves of cap space and firepower to reach a Super Bowl already, could be an attractive destination for even the biggest of names.

G Brandon Scherff

We’ve had Scherff on this list for years and he just keeps getting tagged with the team now known as the Commanders. He’s still just 30 years old, a former top-five pick and let up zero sacks last year. The six penalties in 697 snaps with a 73.6 PFF grade don’t look amazing, but he’s good in zone concepts and an obvious upgrade if he can stay healthy.

OT Terron Armstead

Perhaps the best lineman in the NFL outright, the Saints would never let Armstead hit the market. Given some of the cap issues there though, who knows? He’s going to net over $20 million per year, but he’s worth it. He’d be an upgrade over Jonah Williams at left tackle, which could let Williams shift down to something he might be even better at, be it left guard or right tackle — knocking out two positions for the price of one.

C Ryan Jensen

One of the better centers in football, Jensen’s going into his age-31 season having not missed a game since 2016. He let up just two sacks over 1,151 snaps last season. Trey Hopkins is much better than portrayed in the media, but Jensen would be an obvious upgrade. The problem might stem from kicking Hopkins out to guard, where he hasn’t been the best before. It wouldn’t necessarily let the team upgrade at two spots, but still, everyone’s job should be on the line.

OT Trent Brown

If the Bengals want to play bully ball at right tackle, look no further than the 6’8″, 380-pound Brown. He’s had a strange career arc while bouncing all over the place and he hasn’t been consistently on the field lately. But a Riley Reiff-styled contract that lets him start and somebody like D’Ante Smith gets the nod if he can’t go could provide a nice boost on the right edge.

G Laken Tomlinson

Laken Tomlinson is my favorite free agent guard. 🏈 75.3 PFF Run Block Grade

🏈 69.2 Pass Blocking Grade

🏈 Only Allowed 3 Sacks

🏈 Played in Outside Zone Offense At 30 years old, he’s a strong veteran who brings an immediate boost to any offensive line.pic.twitter.com/JPlkrM4Gjj — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) February 14, 2022

A win-now contender like the 49ers probably won’t let Tomlinson get away. But he got called for just five flags and allowed two sacks all year on nearly 1,100 snaps. Throw him at left guard next to Williams and never worry much about that side of the line for at least a few years.

G Mark Glowinski

Since Week 9, Mark Glowinski (91.4) has the highest pass blocking grade among all Guards👀 pic.twitter.com/OY8ylGUN1D — PFF IND Colts (@PFF_Colts) December 3, 2021

Glowinski wasn’t always perfect last season, but he lit things up near the end, as seen above. On the year, he allowed just two sacks and his improvement as a run-blocker has been consistent. He’ll be 30 next year, but with Frank Pollack guiding him, odds are he’d have the consistency to be a big upgrade at right guard.

G James Daniels

Chicago Bears G James Daniels since Week 4: – 78.5 overall grade (9th among guards)

– 80.0 pass block grade (6th)

– 78.7 run block grade (11th) Will only be 24 years old in Week 1, 2022 (!!). Quietly breaking out now that Chicago has *finally* let him stay at one spot? — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) December 3, 2021

Daniels is something of a sour talking point for Bengals fans because he comes from the draft the team grabbed Billy Price after missing on Frank Ragnow. He fell and has been solid, as expected. Daniels gave up three sacks on 1,121 snaps last year and has positional versatility, which would give Pollack options as to how he moves around guys like Jackson Carman, too. Oh, and he’s still only 24!

G Connor Williams

Jul 26, 2018; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams (52) defends against Kadeem Edwards (78) during training camp at River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Those who know about Williams might shy away a bit — he got flagged 15 times last year. But he also only allowed one sack and is only going on 25 years old. It’s worth noting that someone like Pollack could probably help the former second-rounder clean up the smaller issues and the contract-production value should be superb.

G Austin Corbett

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals fans might remember Corbett, who started his career in Cleveland as a second-round pick and just won the Super Bowl while lining up across from the Bengals. He gave up just three sacks with two flags on 1,000-plus snaps last season and is only 26. He offers the type of stability the team desperately needs at right guard.

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just call this “due diligence.” We have to list Brown until the Chiefs officially hit him with a franchise tag or extension. He’s one of the best tackles in the game and just 25. After having similar problems as the Bengals, the Chiefs went all-in on the line, signing Joe Thuney and trading for Brown. They’re not letting him get away, but if for some reason they do, the Bengals would want to be all over it.

G Andrew Norwell

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) battles with New York Jets linebacker Blake Cashman (53) to create running room for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (23) during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Jets at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 27, 2019. The Jaguars went into the half with a 19 to 7 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Fl Jax 102719 Bsjagsvsjets 1

It’s all about the high floor with Norwell — he’s not going to surprise with his steady play. He had 1,000-plus snaps last year with just three sacks allowed. He’s already 30, but the team can bank on exactly how he’ll perform and it’s a very good bang-for-buck value compared to the floor other free agents present.

