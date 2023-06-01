11 not bold predictions for 49ers 2023 season

Sometimes predictions are done for the sake of generating conversation. They’ll be labeled as “bold” and work to envision some sort of extreme outcome for an individual or team during a year. It’s a fun exercise that we’ll certainly visit before the 2023 campaign kicks off.

For now though we don’t want to muck around in the world of the bold. Instead we’ll hang out in the space of very generic, straightforward predictions that are almost certain to be correct.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 11 things that, barring injury, we are confidently predicting will happen for the 49ers this season:

These players will make the team

Nick Bosa

Fred Warner

Talanoa Hufanga

Javon Hargrave

Charvarius Ward

Dre Greenlaw

Christian McCaffrey

Brandon Aiyuk

Deebo Samuel

George Kittle

Trent Williams

Kyle Juszczyk

There are others, but 12 is enough for you get the bit.

49ers will finish above .500

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

This is a good team. They should be able to muster nine or more wins.

Kyle Shanahan will not get fired

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He’s in a pretty good place right now with back-to-back NFC championship game appearances.

At least 1 QB will complete a pass

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the question marks for the 49ers under center, we can say with pretty strong certainty that at least one quarterback will complete a forward pass this season.

Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey will have more than 1 total TD

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

McCaffrey’s versatility was on full display in the 49ers’ offense last year. It should be on display again this year. Mark him down for at least one TD on the ground and at least one more through the air.

Jake Moody is the kicker

AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Let’s cut the malarkey on this whole kicker competition thing. Moody is going to be the one putting his boot through the ball on kickoffs and field goals Week 1.

Nick Bosa: sack machine

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Bosa is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He should without question finish this year with at least multiple sacks.

YAC Bros continue YAC Bro-ing

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Expect the 49ers pass catchers to be pretty good after the catch this year. A top-5 finish is in the cards.

Advertisement

No shutouts

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers will not be shutout in a game. When was the last time San Francisco went scoreless in a game, you ask? Great question. Week 11 of the 2010 season they lost to the Buccaneers 21-0 at Candlestick in one of the most abysmal football games in franchise history.

Mr. Irrelevant

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A broadcaster is for sure going to say the words “Mr. Irrelevant” during a 49ers game this year.

Colton McKivitz starts at right tackle

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster said as much.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire