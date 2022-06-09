11 NFL wide receivers who struck it rich this offseason

Catching bucks

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The time is right — and ripe — to be a star NFL wide receiver. These 11 pass-catchers have all received big contracts since the 2021 season ended. Makes everyone wonder who is next—Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf or Deebo Samuel? Thanks to Spotrac.com for the financial data.

Cooper Kupp

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Pretty good haul for third-round pick out of Eastern Washington. The Rams rewarded Cooper Kupp with a three-year, $80 million extension and all but $5 million is guaranteed.

A.J. Brown

USAT

A.J. Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles after a contract impasse. The impasse passed when the Eagles landed Brown and rewarded him with a four-year, $100 million deal.

Stefon Diggs

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills gave Stefon Diggs (Josh Allen’s favorite target) an additional four years and $96 million to the $25 million he had remaining on the final two years of his contract. The result is a six-year contract with an average annual salary of around $21 million.

Tyreek Hill

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill (left) and the Chiefs could not agree on a new contract. So, the Cheetah was dealt to Miami and will take his talents to South Beach and the Dolphins. Hill’s haul is for four years and $120 million.

Davante Adams

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Davante Adams moves from Green Bay to Las Vegas and his reward from the team in Sin City is a sweet five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders (average annual value of $28.25 million).

Allen Robinson

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Robinson wins all-around. He gets to leave Chicago and the porous Bears for the Super Bowl champion Rams. No knock on Chicago, but when it comes to NFL, would you rather be a Bear or a Ram? The contract is for three years and $46.5 million.

Brandin Cooks

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Brandin Cooks has moved around the NFL, which was unlikely given how productive he has been. The Texans dug into their vault and came up with a two-year contract worth almost $40 million.

Story continues

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

USAT

Someone had to benefit from the Chiefs sending Tyreek Hill to Miami. It was Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who goes from Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes and grabs a three-year, $30 million contract with KC.

Chris Godwin

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

You didn’t think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to let Chris Godwin get away with Tom Brady returning, did you? How about a nice, fat three-year contract worth $60 million?

Mike Williams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Williams catches everything thrown his way with the Chargers. There was thought he might be allowed to leave Los Angeles, but the Bolts got a jolt of common sense and gave the former Clemson star a three-year contract also worth $60 million.

D.J. Moore

USAT

The Panthers went with the market and gave D.J. Moore a big contract, too. Carolina’s wideout got a three-year, $61.884 million extension, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The deal includes $41.61 million guaranteed.

1

1