11 most intimidating 2023 college football environments include these Gator games
Home-field advantage is a crucial aspect of every sports team’s probability of success thanks in large part to the moral support the local fanbase offers – especially in environments that are more inhospitable than others. College football provides a prime example of how the raucous crowd can swing the momentum in a game regardless of what the prognosticators might have predicted for that day’s matchup.
One of the most formidable collegiate gridiron venues in the nation is nestled in the middle of the University of Florida’s campus, officially named Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but more commonly known as the Swamp. The sunken walls of this fabled field have seen many formidable opponents enter only to crawl away in bitter defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators.
However, Gainesville’s famous gridiron grassland is not the only place where foes go to die. In fact, the Southeastern Conference features several of such venues where the infamous “12th man” looms over the visitors. With that in mind, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford recently put together his projection of college football’s 11 most intimidating environments for the upcoming 2023 campaign. Take a look below at where the Gators landed on the list, which is ranked in order of difficulty.
Neyland Stadium: Tennessee vs. Georgia
AP Photo/Wade Payne
DATE: Nov. 8
Michigan Stadium: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
DATE: Nov. 25
Tiger Stadium: LSU vs. Florida
Scott Clause/The Advertiser
DATE: Nov. 11
Beaver Stadium: Penn State vs. Michigan
Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK
DATE: Nov. 11
Jordan-Hare Stadium: Auburn vs. Alabama
Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
DATE: Nov. 25
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium: Florida vs. Tennessee
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun
DATE: Sept. 16
Bryant Denny Stadium: Alabama vs. Texas
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
DATE: Sept. 9
Williams-Brice Stadium: South Carolina vs. Clemson
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
DATE: Nov. 25
Camp Randall Stadium: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
DATE: Oct. 28
Memorial Stadium: Clemson vs. Florida State
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK
DATE: Sept. 23
Kyle Field: Texas A&M vs. Alabama
John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
DATE: Oct. 7
