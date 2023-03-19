11 most intimidating 2023 college football environments include these Gator games

Home-field advantage is a crucial aspect of every sports team’s probability of success thanks in large part to the moral support the local fanbase offers – especially in environments that are more inhospitable than others. College football provides a prime example of how the raucous crowd can swing the momentum in a game regardless of what the prognosticators might have predicted for that day’s matchup.

One of the most formidable collegiate gridiron venues in the nation is nestled in the middle of the University of Florida’s campus, officially named Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but more commonly known as the Swamp. The sunken walls of this fabled field have seen many formidable opponents enter only to crawl away in bitter defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators.

However, Gainesville’s famous gridiron grassland is not the only place where foes go to die. In fact, the Southeastern Conference features several of such venues where the infamous “12th man” looms over the visitors. With that in mind, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford recently put together his projection of college football’s 11 most intimidating environments for the upcoming 2023 campaign. Take a look below at where the Gators landed on the list, which is ranked in order of difficulty.

Neyland Stadium: Tennessee vs. Georgia

AP Photo/Wade Payne

DATE: Nov. 8

Michigan Stadium: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

DATE: Nov. 25

Tiger Stadium: LSU vs. Florida

Scott Clause/The Advertiser

DATE: Nov. 11

Beaver Stadium: Penn State vs. Michigan

Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK

DATE: Nov. 11

Jordan-Hare Stadium: Auburn vs. Alabama

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

DATE: Nov. 25

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium: Florida vs. Tennessee

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

DATE: Sept. 16

Bryant Denny Stadium: Alabama vs. Texas

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

DATE: Sept. 9

Williams-Brice Stadium: South Carolina vs. Clemson

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DATE: Nov. 25

Camp Randall Stadium: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DATE: Oct. 28

Memorial Stadium: Clemson vs. Florida State

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

DATE: Sept. 23

Kyle Field: Texas A&M vs. Alabama

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

DATE: Oct. 7

